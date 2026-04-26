Tambayan youth find voice, healing through theatre

One would never think that a group of children is preparing for one of the most important performances of their year in the innermost corner of New Lanzona Village in Davao City, inside a seemingly unfinished shelter with no ceiling.

Tucked along the edge of the village, past rows of homes and surrounded by trees, stands the Tambayan Center for Children’s Rights Inc., where 19 children are taking steps toward a better future.

Half of the rehearsal space is made of cement, the other half of wood. By afternoon, the heat builds up inside, forcing the group to turn the ceiling and electric fans on full blast so the children can continue practicing.

Despite the conditions, the 19 children gave their all: singing with full hearts and dancing joyfully to music blasting from speakers. In those moments, they are free to simply be children.

Daisy Apat, production manager of I Dream of Light (Idol), the theatre group of the Tambayan Center, said the children come from partner communities across five barangays: 21-C, 22, 23, 76-A, and Talomo Proper. She added that the children involved in the play are those with identified individual and group cases handled by the center.

She said many of them come from difficult backgrounds: children from dysfunctional families, those who wander the streets due to conflict at home, those raised by grandparents, those used as drug couriers, and those who have experienced sexual and physical abuse.

The theatre project began in 2025 and was proposed to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). It was approved in November 2025, marking the start of production.

“Process of telling their stories in a different way and at the same time, therapeutic, magkaroon ng therapeutic effect sa mga bata kasi most of these are cases gina-handle ng Tambayan na makaingon ka nga they are still trying to survive in the day-to-day na problema,” she told SunStar Davao on April 23, 2026.

(The process of telling their stories in a different way is also therapeutic. It has a therapeutic effect on the children, because most of these are cases handled by Tambayan where you can really say they are still trying to survive through their day-to-day problems.)

The performers, aged 11 to 19, include six boys and 13 girls. Originally, there were 23 participants, but some withdrew due to relocation, schooling, and health concerns. The remaining 19 trained for 25 days and will perform for five days.

Daisy emphasized that while many of the children face hardship outside the center, Tambayan ensures they are safe, fed, and supported during their time there. They are given time to rest before rehearsals begin.