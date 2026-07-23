Tarragona brings services closer through caravan

THE Municipal Government of Tarragona, Davao Oriental, launched its “Kalinaw ug Kalambuan: Serbisyo Caravan” on July 22, 2026, bringing various government and private-sector services directly to residents of Barangay Cabagayan.

Led by Mayor Art Benjie “Kaka” Bulaong, the initiative aims to make government services more accessible by bringing national, provincial, municipal, and private-sector agencies closer to communities.

The first service caravan was held at Cabagayan Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing residents with access to medical and health services, social welfare assistance, agricultural and fisheries services, veterinary services, employment and livelihood assistance, civil registration, legal consultation and information, and other government frontline services.

In his message during the launch, Bulaong said the initiative reflects his administration's commitment to bringing government closer to the people.

“Today is another milestone for Tarragona because today, we are bringing the government closer to the people. Dili na kinahanglan nga ang katawhan pa ang moadto sa munisipyo. Ang serbisyo mao ang moadto sa katawhan. Mao kini ang tinuod nga diwa sa KAKA Serbisyo Caravan (There is no longer a need for people to go to the municipal hall. The services will go to the people. This is the true essence of the KAKA Serbisyo Caravan),” Bulaong said.

He said the government should be measured not by the size of its buildings but by the reach of its services.

“Kung ang serbisyo naa lamang sa sentro, daghan gihapon ang mabiyaan. Apan kung ang serbisyo moadto sa matag barangay, matag sitio, ug matag pamilya, walay Tarragonahanon ang mahibilin (If services are available only in the center, many people will still be left behind. But if services reach every barangay, sitio, and family, no Tarragonahanon will be left behind)," he said.

The mayor said the program is part of his administration's “THE SEE KAKA Agenda,” which focuses on transparency and good governance; health and social services; education and youth empowerment; sustainable livelihood and poverty alleviation; environment and disaster resilience; economic development and investment; peace and development; agriculture and fisheries; kinship and heritage promotion; and access to utilities and infrastructure.

He said the program seeks to ensure that government services are accessible to all sectors, particularly those who may have difficulty traveling to the municipal center to avail themselves of government assistance.

Bulaong said the initiative is not a one-time activity but part of a continuing effort to ensure that government is accessible and responsive to the needs of residents.

“Ang KAKA Serbisyo Caravan dili lang usa ka programa. It is our commitment that no barangay will be left behind (The KAKA Serbisyo Caravan is not just a program. It is our commitment that no barangay will be left behind),” he said.

He also called on residents, government agencies, barangay officials, volunteers, and other stakeholders to work together in pursuing the municipality's development goals.

“Progress is a shared responsibility. Kung maghiusa kita, walay imposible nga maabot sa Tarragona (Progress is a shared responsibility. If we unite, there is nothing that Tarragona cannot achieve),” Bulaong said.

The mayor said the initiative reflects his administration's goal of making government services visible, accessible, and responsive to the people.

“The true measure of leadership is not how many people come to the government, but how far the government is willing to go to serve its people,” he said.

Bulaong ended his message by urging residents to continue supporting the municipality's efforts toward peace and development. CEA