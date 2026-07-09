Tarragona confirms entry to Kadayawan's Indak-Indak 2026

ANOTHER contingent from the home of the champions, Davao Oriental, is set to compete in the Kadayawan Festival's Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, as the Municipality of Tarragona has officially confirmed its participation in this year's biggest street dancing competition in Mindanao.

Fiel Melan Bulaong, Barangay Central captain and the municipality's designated head of delegation, revealed that the budget needed for Tarragona's participation in the prestigious annual competition this August has already been approved.

The municipality's bid to join the festival gained momentum following the successful staging of the Yogyogan sa Dalan during the inaugural Ka'aNiYogan Festival last June. In the competition, Barangays Central and Lucatan, competing as Group Entry No. 3, emerged as champions.

In an online interview on July 9, 2026, Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong said Tarragona's participation goes beyond representing the municipality, as it also carries the pride of the entire province of Davao Oriental.

"We represent not only Tarragona, but also carry with us the pride of Davao Oriental—where culture thrives, traditions endure, nature flourishes, and the people continue to inspire progress," Mayor Bulaong said.

Contingents from Davao Oriental have consistently performed well in the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan competition, winning four grand championships since 2010. The province claimed the overall title in 2014, 2018, 2024, and 2025, further cementing its reputation as one of the festival's strongest competitors. CEA