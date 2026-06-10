Tarragona marks 60th anniversary with mass wedding of 60 couples

THE celebration of the 60th Founding Anniversary of the Municipality of Tarragona will be marked as a special occasion for 60 couples who will have their wedding during the Kasalan ng Bayan 2026 on June 14.

Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong said this program is among the highlights of the town's founding anniversary and the 1st Ka'aNiYogan Festival.

Bulaong has prepared gifts, including P10,000, a photoshoot, and a wedding cake, to make the moment for the newlywedded couples in Tarragona extra special.

The LGU also assisted the 60 couples in their pre-wedding processes and requirements

The mayor said they intentionally invited 60 couples to coincide with the town's 60th year of existence.

He reiterated that the first Ka'aNiYogan festival and the founding anniversary are dedicated to the main reason of the celebration – the people of Tarragona.

The Kasalan ng Bayan 2026 is one of Mayor Bulaong's initiatives to provide the best service to his people.

Days ago, he also launched the local government's crisis intervention program to aid vulnerable sectors with cash relief assistance. PR