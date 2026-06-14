Tarragona mayor explains ‘Alalay sa Krisis’ Program, assures beneficiary selection follows validation process

FIRST-TERMER Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong of the Municipality of Tarragona in Davao Oriental has called on his harshest critics to unite and work together for the town's progress, rather than sow division among its people.

"I do not view anyone as an enemy. Elections are over, and the people have already spoken. Differences in politics should never become obstacles to serving our people. My door remains open to anyone who wishes to contribute positively to our municipality," Bulaong said in a Messenger interview with the local press on June 12, 2026.

Bulaong was the target of harsh online criticism after a Facebook page questioned the cash and livelihood assistance under the Alalay sa Krisis Program that the town has distributed to selected beneficiaries.

"The Alalay sa Krisis Program follows a structured and validated process," he said, explaining that the first beneficiaries during the initial rollout consisted primarily of frontline workers and volunteers, who are directly involved in facilitating and assisting the implementation of the succeeding distributions. He also emphasized that these frontline workers are those that directly affected by the current crisis.

"They are helping ensure that the program is orderly, efficient, and reaches the intended recipients. Their inclusion in the program is based on the same principle of providing assistance to those who are in need while recognizing their role in helping deliver services to the community," he said.

The mayor also assured that the succeeding batches of beneficiaries have been validated through the established screening and verification process.

"Priority is given to individuals and families experiencing financial hardship and those who are in urgent need of assistance. All beneficiaries are properly documented to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in the implementation of the program," he said, emphasizing that those who want to question the process can verify the records at the LGU for review purposes.

"I respect the right of the people to question government actions. However, all programs implemented by our administration are supported by proper documentation, validation, and government processes. Beneficiaries undergo screening and verification, and records are available for auditing and review," he said, emphasizing the importance of everyone's right to express their opinions and criticisms, especially on governance by public officials.

"I welcome constructive criticism because it helps us improve. But beyond politics and social media debates, our priority is delivering results, addressing the needs of our people, and building a better Tarragona that is inclusive, progressive, and modern," the mayor said, adding that he does not engage in social media pages, but lets their "work, projects, and services in LGU speak for themselves".

Meanwhile, Tarragona officially opened its 1st Ka'aNiYogan Festival as it also celebrates its 60th Founding Anniversary on June 12, 2026.

In his message, Bulaong thanked the people of Tarragona for their continued support and trust in his administration, emphasizing the importance of unity as the foundation for the municipality's continued progress.

District 1 Board Member Anna Cheryl N. Castro also delivered a message of support, expressing her continued backing for the programs of the LGU Tarragona and the success of the festival.

The program became even more special with the performance of Mindanaoan singer-songwriter Maan Chua, known for songs such as “Itadyak (Mindanao),” “Kada Kadayawan,” and “Sayaw,” among others, which showcase the culture and spirit of Mindanao. CEA