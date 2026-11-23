TARRAGONA Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong met with representatives of two community groups during separate visits to his office on November 19, 2026, as the local government continued its engagement with various sectors.

The mayor first received members of Tribung Ultimo, a group of hiking enthusiasts, followed by a courtesy visit from Walino Mamacao Sr., chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Davao Oriental.

Bulaong said his administration aims to maintain open communication and ensure that different sectors have opportunities to participate in the municipality's development.

"We want this administration to be inclusive in all sectors," she said.

"Sa Tarragona, ang mata'g sektor atong paminawon, alagaran, ug hatagan og higayon nga makaambit sa kalambuan (In Tarragona, we listen to every sector, serve them, and give them the opportunity to take part in the municipality's development)," he added.

The local government said it continues to promote dialogue and cooperation among community groups as part of its efforts to support peace and development in the municipality.