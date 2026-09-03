Tarragona mayor orders probe into aid deduction claims, appeals to alleged victims

RADIO broadcasters from different stations and media practitioners across Mati City visited the Office of Tarragona Mayor Benjamin “Kaka” Bulaong on September 1, 2026, to seek clarification directly from him regarding allegations that local government personnel deducted amounts from financial assistance received by beneficiaries.

The issue surfaced last week during a radio program, when two alleged beneficiaries accused LGU staff of deducting portions of the financial assistance they received.

Bulaong strongly denied the allegations, saying no amount should be deducted from financial assistance provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Several of his staff members were accused of being involved in the alleged deductions.

According to Bulaong, the allegations are serious and must be verified through a proper examination of documents and records.

He emphasized that there is no reason for anyone to deduct from the assistance allocated to a beneficiary. He said that when legitimate clients need help and available funds are insufficient, he sometimes even provides assistance from his own pocket to meet their needs.

Bulaong said he would not ignore the allegations because they affect not only his personal reputation and credibility as mayor but also the integrity of his office, personnel, and the Municipal Government of Tarragona.

“Sa mga nabiktima man ug sa mga mabiktima pa, dapat mapagmatyag, mapagmasid sa tanan nga ilegal nga transaksyon, katong tinuod nga ilegal nga transaksyon. Pero muhangyo ko, kung kamo gigamit aron dauton akong pangalan, aron dauton ang pangalan sa lokal nga panggamhanan, palihog intawn undanga na na ninyo, dako kaayo ang epekto niana sa akoang pagka-ako, dako kaayo ang epekto niana sa akoang mga anak, dako kaayo ang epekto niana sa local government unit of Tarragona,” Bulaong said.

(To those who have been victims and to those who might still become victims, everyone should stay vigilant and observant regarding all illegal transactions—those that are truly illegal. But I beg you, if you are being used to tarnish my name and the name of the local government, please, I implore you, stop doing that. It has a massive impact on me, on my children, and on the local government unit of Tarragona.)

Bulaong ordered the verification of the complainants’ identities and a review of records to determine whether they are legitimate beneficiaries, which program provided the assistance, how much was released and received, and whether there is any basis for the claim that portions of the aid were deducted.

He said the results of the review will serve as the basis for appropriate action, including possible legal action if warranted, to establish the facts and protect the rights and reputation of all parties concerned.

After the interview, Bulaong personally showed and explained to the media the process followed by the Mayor’s Office through its Social Services Unit in receiving, assessing, processing, and releasing various forms of assistance to qualified clients.

Personnel involved in the process were also instructed to explain their respective responsibilities and how each transaction is handled.

Bulaong said the process was presented to demonstrate that his administration is open to scrutiny and clarification as part of its efforts to uphold transparency, accountability, and public trust in the services provided by the LGU.

At the end of the visit, Bulaong appealed for prayers for the success of Tarragona and its people.

“Instead nga inyoha kong dauton, muhangyo ko ninyo nga iampo ninyo nga magmalampuson ang tanan natong gi-envision sa Lungsod sa Tarragona tungod kay dili lamang kini para kanako, kun dili para kining sa kinatibuk-ang katawhan sa Lungsod sa Tarragona,” he said.

(Instead of trying to ruin my reputation, I beg you to pray for the success of everything we have envisioned for the Municipality of Tarragona, because this is not just for me, but for all the people of the Municipality of Tarragona.) CEA