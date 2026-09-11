Tarragona reaffirms partnership to San Pedro Claver Parish during its 45th fiesta

AS TARRAGONA prepares to celebrate the 45th fiesta of San Pedro Claver Parish, Municipal Mayor Benjamin “Kaka” Bulaong reaffirmed the partnership between the local government and the Church, saying their ties extend beyond the annual religious celebration.

Bulaong said the partnership is anchored on a shared goal of building a community that is peaceful, compassionate, united, and progressive.

He said the Church remains an important partner of the municipal government in values formation, family and youth development, community building, and assistance to people in need.

“In the same way, the Municipal Government recognizes the importance of supporting the Church not only in its pastoral and community activities but also, within the bounds of law and applicable government rules, in infrastructure and development initiatives that serve the wider community and preserve places that form part of Tarragona’s heritage and identity,” he said.

Bulaong said development should not be measured solely by physical infrastructure and government projects.

“Alang nako (For me), development is not measured only by roads, buildings, and infrastructure alone. Ang tinuod nga Kalambuan (True progress) must also strengthen our values, our families, our faith communities, and our sense of responsibility toward one another,” he said.

The San Pedro Claver Parish, established in 1982, is under the Diocese of Mati and the Vicariate of El Salvador del Mundo. Its titular patron is St. Peter Claver, whose feast is celebrated on Sept. 15.

The parish has also been part of community-centered activities in Tarragona beyond liturgical celebrations. In 2016, for instance, the parish held a Basic Ecclesial Community and Family Day that drew more than 1,000 participants from different communities or zones.

The parish church also figured in the town’s history when a strong earthquake in September 2018 damaged portions of its facade, with cracks reported in walls connected to the sanctuary pillars.

For this year’s 45th fiesta, parish and community activities began with a novena on Sept. 7 and will culminate in the parochial fiesta on Sept. 16.

Among the scheduled activities are a Unity Fiesta Walk and the kickoff ribbon-cutting on Sept. 13, followed by the “Gabii sa Parokya ni San Pedro Claver” chorale competition.

A Department of Education Night featuring a Zumba activity is scheduled on Sept. 14, while a fellowship night themed “Ang Kinabuhi ni San Pedro Claver” will be held on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, the fiesta day will begin with a first Mass at 6 a.m., followed by an Episcopal Mass at 9 a.m. A repeat performance by the Ka'aNiYogan Performing Arts Guild, a fireworks display, and an evening community celebration featuring live bands are also scheduled at the Plaza de Tarragona.

Bulaong thanked the parish, its parish priest Rev. Fr. Eric Bangcot, DCM, and the Catholic community for what he described as their continuing partnership in serving Tarragona.

“Magpadayon ang panaghiusa sa Simbahan, Lokal nga Pangagamhanan, ug katawhan. Kay kung mag-uban kita, mas lig-on ang atong komunidad ug mas hayag ang kaugmaon sa Tarragona (May the unity among the Church, the local government, and the people continue. For when we work together, our community becomes stronger and Tarragona’s future becomes brighter),” he said. CEA