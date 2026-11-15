Tarragona reviews 2027 budget, prepares service continuity plan

THE Municipality of Tarragona in Davao Oriental is reviewing its 2027 budget priorities and development projects while strengthening preparations to ensure essential government services continue during disasters and other emergencies.

Tarragona Municipal Mayor Art Benjie “Kaka” Bulaong led a Management Committee (ManCom) meeting with department heads and executive assistants on Nov. 9, 2026, following the flag-raising ceremony, to assess the status of municipal programs, ongoing projects, administrative concerns, and priorities for the coming year.

Among the major items discussed were the proposed 2027 annual budget, the municipality's loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), compliance with Commission on Audit (COA) recommendations, remittances, job orders, and the local government's outstanding payment obligations.

The meeting also covered the status and plans for several municipal projects, including Balai Nami, the proposed municipal building design, a hotel, and a gymnasium. The processing of land titles for properties owned by the municipality was also discussed.

Preparations for the Christmas Village and Municipal Thanksgiving were likewise included in the agenda.

Bulaong emphasized the importance of responsible management of public funds, coordination among municipal departments, and regular project monitoring to ensure the effective implementation of local government programs.

The meeting formed part of the municipality's continuing review of its operations and development priorities as it prepares its programs and budget for 2027.

Ensuring uninterrupted services

Meanwhile, Tarragona is also working to strengthen its capacity to maintain essential public services during disasters, emergencies, and other disruptions.

Bulaong led the municipality's delegation to the three-day formulation workshop for the Public Service Continuity Plan (PSCP) of local government units in Davao Oriental on Nov. 10 to 12 at The Apo View Hotel in Davao City.

"DILG, the Province of Davao Oriental and the LGPRC organized the activity. It helped LGUs find their essential and mission-critical functions, so that public services keep running during disasters, emergencies and other disruptions," Mayor Bulaong posted on his Facebook account," Bulaong stated on his Facebook account.

Representing Tarragona were Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator Vivencio L. Anislag, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Joshua Septh Consigna, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office representative Maricel B. Ledesma, and Human Resource Management Office representative Warin P. Jumawan.

During the workshop, the municipal team assessed potential hazards and operational risks, identified services that must be prioritized, and developed strategies to sustain or quickly restore government operations when disruptions occur.

The discussions also covered personnel safety, the availability of essential equipment and resources, and the coordination needed to maintain critical services, particularly healthcare delivery and emergency response.

The participants also worked on identifying mission-essential functions, assessing operational dependencies, and establishing recovery targets to guide the restoration of government services.

The continuity plan is intended to help the municipality prepare for geological and weather-related hazards, as well as administrative disruptions that could affect public service delivery.

Through the planning process, the local government aims to strengthen its preparedness and ensure that essential services remain accessible to residents even during difficult circumstances. CEA