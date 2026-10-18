Tarragona secures back-to-back health, governance awards

THE municipality of Tarragona in Davao Oriental has earned two local governance recognitions this October, highlighting its efforts to improve community health and nutrition and protect children's rights and welfare.

The local government unit (LGU) received the Special Award on Sustainable Health and Nutrition from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Davao Region on October 17, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center at SM Lanang in Davao City.

The recognition was given under DOST's Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program, which promotes the use of science, technology, and innovation to address community needs and improve people's quality of life.

Tarragona was recognized for sustaining health and nutrition interventions, including complementary feeding technologies, iron-fortified rice distribution, and community nutrition projects.

Mayor Art Benjie “Kaka” Bulaong said the award would encourage the municipality to continue using science, technology and innovation to improve the health, nutrition and well-being of its residents.

“Kini nga pasidungog naghatag og dugang kadasig sa atong paggamit sa siyensya, teknolohiya ug inobasyon aron mapalambo ang panglawas, nutrisyon ug kaayohan sa matag Tarragonian (This recognition further inspires us to use science, technology, and innovation to improve the health, nutrition, and well-being of every Tarragonian),” Bulaong said.

He thanked DOST Davao Region, municipal employees, health and nutrition workers, and other partners for their continued support.

The mayor said the municipality would continue delivering services under its “KAuban KAnunay” banner toward a healthier Tarragona.

Earlier, on October 8, the municipality also received the Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG) during a regional conferment ceremony in Davao City.

The seal recognizes local government units that demonstrate commitment to children's rights, welfare, and development through policies, programs, and services.

Bulaong said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of the Municipal Council for the Protection of Children (MCPC), Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), barangay officials, partner agencies and other stakeholders.

"This award is not just a recognition, but a greater responsibility to ensure that every child in Tarragona is safe, protected, and given the opportunity to succeed. Kay ang atong kabataan mao ang kaugmaon sa Tarragona (Because our children are the future of Tarragona)!" the mayor said.

The SCFLG assessment covers five core areas of child welfare: survival, development, protection, participation, and governance.

These include access to health care and nutrition, early childhood care and education, protection against abuse and exploitation, children's participation in local decision-making, and the adoption of policies and allocation of funds for child welfare.

The two recognitions underscore Tarragona's efforts to strengthen community services through science-based interventions and child-focused local governance. CEA