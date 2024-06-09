Task Force Davao maintains strict border checkpoints

TASK Force Davao (TF Davao) continues to maintain strict border checkpoints following the recent interception of large quantities of illegal drugs.

In an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Task Force Davao Commander Darren Comia stated that they have been collaborating with peace and security forces, particularly the police and army personnel, to enforce these measures.

“Last week naay na-intercept nga dako nga kantidad sa illegal nga droga ug firearms sa entry points sa Davao City, padayon nga ginapahugot ang pagbantay sa dakbayan, of course, this is in close coordination with the Davao City Police Office and all other law enforcement agencies (Last week, we intercepted a large quantity of illegal drugs and firearms at the entry points of Davao City. We are continuously tightening security in the city in close coordination with the Davao City Police Office and other law enforcement agencies),” Comia said, explaining the importance of remaining vigilant as part of strengthening border security.

He also maintained that all of the charges were already filed against the suspects involved in the said crime through regular filing.

On May 29, authorities found P14 million worth of illegal drugs inside a box discarded in Barangay Lacson, Calinan District.

The incident caused hysteria among passengers and nearby residents, who thought it contained a bomb.

The Regional Canine and Explosive Ordnance Unit and TF Davao Explosive Ordnance Division immediately secured the scene and checked the box, which contained suspected shabu.

Currently, the agency is also finalizing a security plan for the upcoming Duaw Dabaw festivities, the city's newest festival for the summer, which will kick off from June 21 until 30, 2024. DEF