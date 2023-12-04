Task Force Davao strengthens security in major Catholic churches

TASK Force Davao has deployed personnel to enhance security at major Catholic churches and mosques in Davao City in response to the bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City on Sunday, December 3.

The attack occurred during a Catholic mass at Dimaporo gymnasium, resulting in at least four fatalities and around 50 injuries. Their identities are slated to be disclosed as part of an ongoing investigation led by the Police Regional Office-Lana del Sur (PRO-Lanao del Sur).

Task Force Davao (TFD) commander Commander Col. Darren Comia, in a radio interview, outlined the implemented security measures, including a one-entrance-and-exit policy and frisking at places of worship.

TFD emphasized adherence to the culture of security, prohibiting umbrellas, backpacks, jackets, and sharp objects.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, in a separate interview, confirmed the implementation of comprehensive security measures.

All police stations are instructed to monitor their jurisdictions closely.

She said, “Human sa nahitabong pag-bomba, ang DCPO pinaagi sa atoang city director nag-announce dayon og tight security measures nga i-implement para mabantayan ang kalinaw sa atoang dakbayan. Nag-advise napud ta sa atoang mga head sa tanang police stations nga magbantay sa ilahang mga sakop especially sa atoang mga checkpoints to make sure nga dili mahitabo ang nahitabo sa Marawi' (Following the bombing incident, DCPO, under our City Director [PCol. Alberto Lupaz], promptly announced stringent security measures to protect our city. We have also advised the heads of all police stations to intensify monitoring, especially at checkpoints, to prevent an incident similar to Marawi).”

DCPO, according to her, assured the public that the city remains secure, with no reported untoward incidents or threats.

Tuazon reiterated that Dabawenyos need to remain vigilant. DEF

