Taxi flag down rate now P50

FOLLOWING the approval of a motion for reconsideration by several taxi groups nationwide, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has raised the flag-down charge for taxis operating across the country from P45 to P50. This change also affects Davao City’s current taxi flag meter.

On Monday morning, November 11, Davao taxi drivers gathered at the LTFRB-Davao office on Libby Road, Bago Gallera, Puan for taxi meter repairs, recalibrations, and road tests, and to receive official notice of the new implementation.

Nina Itao, a 24-year-old pharmacist, noted that the fare hike would have both positive and negative effects on commuters and taxi drivers.

“For us, it increases the financial burden, especially for lower-income groups. For drivers, it will help raise their earnings per ride, support investment in better equipment, and offset rising operating costs," she said.

Grace Gavanes, a 25-year-old engineering student from Talomo, voiced concerns over the impact on long-distance commuters. “Lisod kaayo og taas na ang presyo sa taxi labi na kay taga south baya ko so mudako samot ang akoang pamasahe ug layo ang akoang adtuan. Unta hunahunaon pod sa LTFRB na malisudan ang mga pasahero ug patas-an nila ang rate sa taxi (IIt's going to be tough for people like me, who live in the south. The fare increase means higher costs for longer trips. I hope the LTFRB considers how hard this will be for passengers)," she said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old taxi driver, who chose to remain anonymous, shared that a fare increase could benefit drivers. "In general, a fare increase helps us manage operating costs, increase our income, and improve our living conditions," told SunStar Davao in the vernacular.

Earlier this year, the LTFRB central office approved the increase in flag-down rates, in addition to the P5 increase granted in a decision on September 16, 2022.

Under the decision issued on March 18, 2024 (Case No. 20227453), the flag-down rate for regular taxi services will rise from P45 to P50 in Metro Manila and other provinces, including the Davao region.

The LTFRB confirmed that all conventional taxi services, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, nationwide, are now permanently allowed to use the P50 flag-down charge.

As of Monday press time, November 11, 2024, has not yet received additional information from the regional transport agency about the new rate.

However, Engineer Jean Jaralba, head of the LTFRB-Davao Technical Division, confirmed in an exclusive interview that the implementation is now effective. DEF