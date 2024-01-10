Taxpayers can now file returns, pay taxes anywhere without penalty

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced that filing of tax returns and paying taxes can now be done anywhere in the country, apart from the locality where the business is registered or where an individual resides, without civil penalties.

The call came following the recent enactment of Republic Act No. 11976 or Ease of Paying Taxes Act, which further removes the option of filing tax returns and paying taxes in the city or municipal treasurer’s office that has jurisdiction over the taxpayer.

“Before, the place or venue of filing and payment is where the business is registered. With the Ease of Paying Tax, payment can be done in any authorized agent bank,” said Revenue Officer II Datu Yusoph Amad of BIR District 113-A West Davao City.

The new law also cites the removal of the civil penalties, which were previously imposed when taxpayers file returns and pay taxes to areas outside the BIR office that has jurisdiction over them, Amad explained during the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao on Monday, January 8.

“Previously, there was a penalty of 25 percent if you pay outside your business area,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Ease of Paying Taxes Act on January 5. The law aims to modernize the Philippine tax administration and system and strengthen taxpayer rights. It will take effect 15 days after its publication in the official gazette.

Easier BIR transactions through digitalization

Revenue Officer Arianne Alba, also of BIR District 113-A West Davao City, said the agency is currently automating its manual transactions such as registration, updating of information, and any other registration-related transactions through their Online Registration and Update System (ORUS), which can be accessed through https://orus.bir.gov.ph .

The Electronic Filing and Paying System (eFPS) allows taxpayers to file tax returns and pay taxes online, which can be accessed through efps.bir.gov.ph .

“But still, you need to register an account to pay using the eFPS. In the eFPS, you can file your tax return, and you can pay taxes kasi connected na sya sa bank,” said Jay Ace Madianda, Revenue Officer III of BIR District 113-A West Davao City Revenue Office.

Madianda emphasized that registering and having an account in eFPS is required for VAT taxpayers, but optional for non-VAT taxpayers.

On the other hand, Amad said that they have also implemented since last year the Electronic One-Time Transaction (eONETT) System for processing relevant taxes and securing an electronic Certificate Authorizing Registration (eCAR) involving the sale of real property, which can be accessed through eonett.bir.gov.ph .

“Sa pag-input digital na, then sa pag-process digital na, ang payment nalang ang manual. So, i-upload na lang sya sa website, then yung finished product the same sa manual process na eCAR,” he added.

Moreover, Madianda explained that for those taxpayers who are not acclimated to BIR’s digital transactions, the Bureau has e-Lounges in every BIR District Office in the country, which will assist taxpayers in whatever BIR transactions they have. PIA DAVAO