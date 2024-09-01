TAYO ang mga Bagong Bayani

IN AN era where lasting change may often feel like a faraway dream, the anthem of Taylor Swift’s "Only the Young" rings with a powerful and urgent truth. The song captures a generational call to action that echoes through the lives of youth groups—youth groups that are rising to the occasion and proving that after all this time, they have been the harbingers of transformation all along.

In a remarkable testament to the power of youth-led initiatives, the TAYO Awards Foundation recognized and awarded the ten most accomplished youth organizations in the areas of Culture, Arts, and Heritage; Education and Technology; Environment, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Climate Change Adaptation; Health, Wellbeing, and Human Development; as well as Livelihood and Entrepreneurship during its 21st National Awarding Ceremony held on August 19, Monday, at the Metropolitan Theater in Ermita, Manila.

Under the theme “Makabayani,” a blend of the words makabayan (love for one’s country) and bayani (hero), this year’s awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of young leaders and their positive contributions to nation building.

“Ang pagsagot sa hamon para maging isang Makabayani ay nangangailangan ng malalim at totoong paniniwala at pagmamahal sa Pilipino, the Filipino is worth uniting for,” said former senator Bam Aquino during his keynote message.

TAYO 21 Awardees as Modern Day Heroes

For more than two decades, the TAYO Awards Foundation has recognized and honored exceptional youth organizations that embody the spirit of service and patriotism. This year’s theme encapsulates the essence of modern heroism and showcases how these youth organizations are not only driven by a love for their country, but are also actively transforming their communities with their passion projects and initiatives.

The 21st Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations Top 10 Awardees are as follows:

Salumayag Youth Collective for Forests

Second Chance Philippines

Achieve Minarog Youth Organization

MSU - Iligan Institute of Technology Youth Chain of Peace

Sidha - San Jose City

Therawee Health Innovation Inc.

ADHIKA PH Inc.

Project Barako

Philippine Anti-Discrimination Alliance of Youth Leaders, Inc.

Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc.

The Top 10 awardees and 10 finalists received a TAYO trophy by national artist, Toym Imao, as well as P50,000 and P20,000 seed grants, respectively, to help fund their ongoing projects or start new ones.

Special Awards

Apart from the prizes received by the Top 10 accomplished youth orgs, the TAYO Foundation also gave special awards to select groups. These special awards were chosen by their partners and were given to organizations that will further their individual missions as institutions, corporate organizations, or public offices.

The Coke Barkada Award is a special recognition given to the TAYO Finalist that helps improve the well-being of communities and environment through projects that are aligned with The Coca-Cola Company’s sustainability priorities. This was awarded to Salumayag Youth Collective.

Meanwhile, the San Miguel’s Better World Award is given to the organization that believes in the healing power of collaboration within communities. Therawee Health Innovation, Inc. took home this award for their work in the health industry.

The third special award—The Hello, Pagkain Award—is sponsored by TAYO Founder, Kiko Pangilinan. It is a special recognition given to a youth organization that trains young people with agricultural practices and technologies that will help them become food & financially secure. This was given to the Kagay-anon Youth Network Alliance.

The fourth special award is the Bida Kabataan Award sponsored by former Senator and TAYO Co-Founder Bam Aquino. This award is given to organizations that have rightfully showcased the bravery and intelligence of the youth. The awardees are Second Chance Philippines and Iloilo National High School Boy Scouts of the Philippines Outfit 154.

Another special award is the Georgina P. Nava Leadership Award. Nava was a beloved TAYO pioneer who dedicated her whole life in service of the Filipino youth. This award was given to Sidha.

The last special award is the Youthled Democracy Award, sponsored by The Asia Foundation and USAID through the Youth Leadership for Democracy or YouthLed. This was awarded to Model Sangguniang Kabataan Network.

Across the nation, young leaders are stepping into roles that redefine what it means to be a hero. Rather than standing by and hoping for change to come their way, they are actively creating it. From grassroots campaigns to innovative programs and social movements, these youth organizations are leading the charge with a passion and dedication that speaks to the heart of our modern-day challenges. PR