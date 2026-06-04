"Tayo Sa Wakas" debuts P12M in box office

MOVIEGOERS are embracing the emotional depth and relatable love story of “Tayo Sa Wakas” as it kicked off its theatrical run with P12 million box office earnings last May 27, the highest opening day gross for a local film this 2026.

The Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan-starrer is Star Cinema’s 33rd anniversary offering from acclaimed director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who shared that the film, themed “lovers to rivals,” ultimately aims to entertain audiences while making them believe in and fall in love with love again.

Following its solid opening, “Tayo Sa Wakas” is now showing in 250 cinemas in the Philippines. It will also have global screenings starting June.

The film centers on long-time couple, Cisco (Donny) and Cheska (Belle), who are forced to confront how their ambitions put them on competing paths. They take a promised breakup trip to decide if they should finally let go of each other or fight for their love.

“Tayo Sa Wakas (Us In The End)” will be showing in Australia and New Zealand starting June 11, the US, Canada, and Guam beginning June 12, and Hong Kong and Macau starting June 21. It will also have screenings in Malaysia in June, Taiwan starting August 7, and also coming soon to the Middle East.

Join the emotional ride of Cheska and Cisco in “Tayo Sa Wakas,” now showing in cinemas nationwide. For more details on the film, visit tayosawakas.com and follow Star Cinema on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.