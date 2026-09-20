"Tayo Sa Wakas" leads as most-watched film on Netflix PH

STAR Cinema’s romantic drama film “Tayo Sa Wakas,” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, continues to dominate Netflix Philippines as the platform’s most-watched film.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the film premiered on Netflix last Friday (September 11) and quickly climbed to the top spot, giving audiences another chance to experience the emotional story that made it one of the highest-grossing Filipino films of 2026.

“Tayo Sa Wakas” follows Cheska (Belle) and Cisco (Donny), former partners whose personal and professional lives once revolved around each other before eventually drifting apart. With their relationship left unresolved, they embark on one final trip that forces them to confront their past, the dreams they once shared, and the possibility of finding their way back to each other—or finally saying goodbye.

The latest Netflix milestone adds to the film’s strong run following its successful local and international release, further proving the enduring interest in heartfelt Filipino romance stories.

Catch the moving story of “Tayo Sa Wakas,” now streaming on Netflix. For more details about the film, visit tayosawakas.com and follow Star Cinema on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.