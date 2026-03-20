TB cases in Davao City rise

HEALTH officials raise concern over rising tuberculosis (TB) cases and push stronger awareness ahead of World TB Day on March 24.

Dr. Jeannie Marie D. Salamasan, Davao City National TB Program Medical Coordinator, revealed that as of 2025, there are around 8,712 cases, which is an increase of about 200 cases from the previous year of 8,500 cases. She said that the cases are alarming, citing that their goal is for the city to have zero TB cases.

Dr. Salamasan added that active case-finding strategies are being implemented to identify patients early and control the spread of infection. However, several contributing factors continue to challenge these efforts, particularly social and economic conditions.

“Naa gyuy pagtakod sa atong communities, those living in overcrowded spaces and those who remain uninformed despite ongoing campaigns. Naa pud uban na dili pud maayo ilang nutrition because of their backgrounds, so they are also prone na mas masakit sila,” she said during the ISpeak media forum, Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office.

(There is really transmission happening in our communities, especially among those living in overcrowded spaces and those who remain uninformed despite ongoing campaigns. There are also others whose nutrition is not good because of their backgrounds, making them more prone to getting sick.)

Symptoms of TB

Dr. Vincent Cesar Magallanes, Head of TB DOTS at Davao Doctors Hospital, outlined the early symptoms of TB, which include a cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, and unintentional weight loss.

He explained that TB is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or even shouting, as bacteria spread through the air.

Magallanes also highlighted the severity of the disease nationwide, noting that based on annual data, around 70 to 100 Filipinos die daily due to TB. Factors such as overcrowding, frequent exposure in public places, and limited access to healthcare services, especially among the low-income population, contribute to the spread of the disease.

However, Dr. Salamasan clarified that poverty alone does not directly cause TB but may create conditions that increase the likelihood of infection.

“Dili ingon na pobre ka magka-TB ka, pero kung ang sitwasyon sa balay is conducive, kung naay isa na ma-infection, matakdan mo tanan (It's not true that being poor automatically means you will have TB, but if the home situation is conducive to transmission, once one member is infected, everyone can be infected),” she said.

Globally, the Philippines continues to face a major TB burden. As of September 2025, the World Health Organization ranked the country among the top three worldwide in terms of TB cases. Victor Tudtud, Founding President of TBai Dabaw, added that around 78,000 deaths were recorded in 2024, equivalent to an average of about 100 deaths per day. He also urged the Department of Health to declare TB a medical emergency, not just HIV.

Raising awareness

Tudtud underscored the importance of education and community outreach in addressing the issue. He shared that their organization conducts information drives in schools, companies, and government agencies to increase public awareness.

“Daghan gyud wala kabalo kung unsa ning TB, in fact, we conducted random interview sa mga tao, street interview, and 90 percent does not know about the disease (Many people still do not know what TB is, in fact, in our random street interviews, 90 percent of respondents were not aware of the disease),” he said.

Health officials and advocates are calling on the public to remain vigilant and proactive. Individuals experiencing symptoms are encouraged to seek medical consultation immediately, as early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve outcomes and help prevent further transmission of the disease. MARIA JOANNA MAGLANA / DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN