TBPeople PH lauded for TB advocacy efforts

DURING the Davao City Council Session on Thursday morning, May 21, 2024, Councilor Richlyn N. Justol-Baguilod recognized TBPeople Philippines, a group of Tuberculosis (TB) survivors in the country, for their significant assistance to individuals affected by the disease in the country.

Baguilod, chairperson of the committee on health, highlighted the organization's efforts in eradicating and controlling TB in the Philippines through various programs aimed at accelerating the mitigation of TB.

She commended TBPeople Philippines for their dedicated advocacy campaigns, including The Fast Track: The Cure campaign #6monthsMax, which urges leaders to ensure universal access to the new, shorter, and more effective TB treatment by 2024.

“We wholeheartedly acknowledge and applaud their exceptional dedication and contribution to the eradication and control of tuberculosis in the Philippines, especially The Fast Track: The Cure campaign,” she said in her speech.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, May 20, 2024, Ma. Eloisa Zepeda-Teng highlighted the prevalence of TB in the Philippines, stressing the need for collective action to address the issue. As a representative since 2011, she emphasized their commitment to contributing to public health programs and reducing the stigma and discrimination associated with TB.

“We're eager to support health programs and address stigma, discrimination, and the lack of information among Filipinos. It's crucial because, in some regions, only 42 percent are enrolled in the program,” she said.

Evelyn Uy-Gelito, head of the national TB program under the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao), disclosed that approximately 4,000 TB cases were recorded in the region between January and March 2024.

TBPeople Philippines, in collaboration with the Davao Chest Center and Davao City Health Office, provides consultations for TB patients and plans to expand its outreach efforts to include individuals residing in remote areas. Adrian Jay M. Adim, DNSC Intern