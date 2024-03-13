TD&CO opens Davao store

Located at Sta Ana Drive corner L Ma Guerrero road (opposite Holy Cross of Davao College) here in Davao City, the new TD&CO Davao offers an array of handcrafted donuts, baked goodies, hot and cold coffees and teas, pastas, set meals, etc.

"We’re thrilled to unveil our plans to establish our presence in Davao — a beautiful and vibrant city we've had our eye on for quite some time,” said Anthony Smith, the President of Manila-based BGF Holdings, the umbrella company of TD&CO.

"Davao's rich food culture and diverse community make it an ideal location for our unique donut experience. We look forward to sharing our passion for handcrafted donuts with the people of Davao.”

Davao will soon be the site of a new donut destination under the business entity of Hang Out Coffee and Tea Company based in Davao City. TD&CO currently has two shops in Metro Manila and just recently, it made its presence felt successfully in Cebu and Marawi during the start of 2024. Its Davao location marks their second store in Mindanao.

For the uninitiated, TD&CO offers around 40 kinds of handcrafted doughnuts. Some of the best-known variants include the Brulee Donuts, soft and fluffy donuts filled with silky smooth flavored custard and topped with a thin caramel coating via blazing torch; the Cinnamon Donuts, a pillowy soft yeasted dough fried until golden and crisp then showered with mixed caramel brown sugar and spiced cinnamon sugar; and lastly, Savoury Donuts, a savory-meets-sweet combination that pushes donut lovers a bit out of their comfort zone

“This new Davao store not only signifies our commitment to business growth but also our dedication to providing job opportunities locally," Store Manager Divine Villaruz-de Asis of Hang Out Coffee and Team Company (TD&CO Davao franchise), said in a statement. "It’s been a long time coming and we have had a lot of demand in this area; it’s in a great location, close to the schools, offices, hospitals and we are excited to roll out some things we have been working on."

The store interior also features a silhouette facade of Davao icons that best embodies the city's characteristics: Philippine Eagle, Waling-Waling and Durian.

The doors formally open on March 8, Friday at 1pm with a 1-day opening day promo of free box of 6 Donuts for every purchase of a dozen regular donuts. Weekday store hours are from 7am till 10pm while weekend and holiday times would be from 9am-10pm.

For more information and updates on future hours of operation, please follow TD&CO as well as TD&CO DAVAO on Facebook or Instagram.

TD&CO DAVAO’s contact details are as follows:

Phone: 0953 758-9115 – TM 0912 230-4684 – Smart