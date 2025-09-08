Teachers’ P2K-monthly allowance pushed anew

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao City Chapter (ACT-Davao City) is once again lobbying for a P2,000 monthly allowance for teachers, in time for National Teachers’ Month.

Reynaldo Pardillo, president of ACT-Davao City, stated in a release he furnished to Sunstar Davao, that they are still hoping for the approval of their request for an additional P2,000 monthly allowance, which was first lobbied on October 3, 2013, during a city council session.

“Since the LGU has enough budget to augment the salary of almost 3,000 public school teachers and non-teaching personnel in Davao City,” he said.

The 2026 education budget: A record high, but cracks remain

According to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the proposed 2026 education budget is a historic ₱1.224 trillion — equivalent to 4 percent of GDP and fulfilling the Unesco-recommended spending benchmark for the first time.

The Department of Education (DepEd) alone is allocated ₱928.5 billion, a substantial 18-19% increase from 2025.

To tackle this, the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) earmarks ₱28 billion for facilities, covering new construction, repairs, electrification, furniture, and more. The NEP also includes funds for digital tools, books, and school operations.

However, during a recent budget hearing, ACT pointed out that the proposed 2026 education budget under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. shows no intention of addressing the long-standing backlogs in the education sector.

According to the group, these backlogs include 165,000 classrooms, 150,000 teachers, at least 144,000 education support personnel, and millions of textbooks and other teaching and learning materials that the education sector urgently needs.

Meanwhile, ACT Philippines launched National Teachers’ Month with a protest at the House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to increase teachers’ salaries and allocate substantial funding for education, especially as Congress begins deliberations on the Department of Education’s (DepEd) proposed 2026 budget.

Vladimir Quetua, chairperson of ACT Philippines, said that while teachers are overwhelmed by the lack of staff, classrooms, and teaching materials, the government is worsening the crisis by prioritizing the wrong items in the national budget.

Quetua added that the government has chosen to prioritize debt payments and infrastructure projects, many of which are riddled with corruption, over the basic needs of schools.

“Nananatiling hindi makatao ang antas ng sahod ng mga guro at kawani. Matagal na naming hinihingi ang makatarungang pagtaas ng sweldo — sapat para sa disenteng pamumuhay at upang manatiling nakatuon ang guro sa pagtuturo, hindi sa pagtitiis,” he said.

(The salary level of teachers and staff remains inhumane. We have long been calling for a just increase in wages enough for a decent standard of living and so that teachers can stay focused on teaching, not on enduring hardship.)

Teachers state of employment and quality of education

He emphasized that the current pay for teachers and education support staff is unjust, and may drive many to overwork, take on multiple jobs, or even leave the profession entirely, further worsening the quality of education for Filipino students nationwide.

Quetua emphasized that if the national government is truly committed to saving the education sector, it must ensure that every school has sufficient classrooms, teachers, and teaching materials. He also noted that with the ongoing economic crisis in the country, a just salary increase and a doubled education budget are more urgent than ever.

Beyond infrastructure, systemic issues remain tangible.

A 2025 report by Edcom II highlighted critical gaps, including uneven staffing, slow promotions, 54% of public schools lacking principals, and many teachers handling subjects outside their expertise. Rapid interventions and policy changes remain crucial.

Although the Education budget has been increased, the implementation, especially for marginalized and rural areas, remains uneven; classrooms and school facilities are still short, which obviously needs an accelerated construction plan and monitoring; in the area of teacher support and resources, teaching supplies may be doubled and digital tools and infrastructure are somewhat funded, the issue remain that the basic wage inadequacy persists with many teachers remain overworked and underpaid.

Teachers urgent call

ACT Philippines said that for World Teachers Day, they have six urgent calls: substantial salary hike for teachers and education workers, doubling the education budget, improved benefits and retirement security, a nationalist, scientific, mass-oriented curriculum, accountability from the Marcos administration for corruption and neglect, and protection of teachers’ democratic rights.

ACT-Davao’s ₱2,000 allowance appeal is more than a budget item — it’s a moral imperative to affirm the value of educators who serve at the frontline of nation-building. Simultaneously, the government's proposals and increased budget allocations signal a growing recognition of the education crisis.

According to a report from the Department of Education, as of December 31, 2023, there were approximately 858,218 teachers in the Philippines. This marks a decrease of 21,475 teachers compared to 2022, a trend expected to continue due to ongoing resignations. RGP