Team Agila finishes second at WorldSkills Philippines

DAVAO Region’s Team Agila, led by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Region 11 (Tesda-Davao), finished second overall at the WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026.

According to official results, the delegation won 16 medals, just one behind champion Region IV-A (Calabarzon), which collected 17. The National Capital Region (NCR) finished third with 15 medals.

Team Agila captured five gold medals in Plumbing and Heating, Prototype Modelling, Wall and Floor Tiling, Artificial Intelligence, and Carpentry.

It also earned three silver medals in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Mechatronics, and Graphic Design Technology.

The delegation added five bronze medals in ICT Network Infrastructure, Hairdressing, Cooking, Restaurant Services, and Bakery.

Three competitors also received Medallions of Excellence in Additive Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, and Beauty Therapy.

Organized under Tesda, WorldSkills Philippines serves as the country’s premier competition for showcasing and evaluating technical-vocational skills among young workers.

The national competition brings together top young skilled workers from all 18 regions. Competitors undergo local and regional screenings before advancing to the national level, where they vie for opportunities to represent the country in international skills competitions, including the ASEAN Skills Competition and the global WorldSkills Competition.

Davao Region won the overall championship in the previous edition held in August 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The 2026 competition concluded with the turnover of hosting duties from Region III (Central Luzon) to Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), which will host the next edition of WorldSkills Philippines. GRS