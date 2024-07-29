Team Philippines is off to a great start in Paris 2024 Olympics



In women’s fencing -foil, Samantha Catantan made a strong entry into the Table of 64 with a comeback victory against Mariana Pistoia of Brazil, 15-13. Despite a great effort, she bowed out in the Table of 32 against world number 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy, ending her Paris campaign.

Despite facing challenges such as a tweaked knee and competing against an Olympic veteran shortly after her first match, Filipinos celebrated Catantan's performance expressed by netizens on social media.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, praised the outstanding performances of Filipino athletes while personally supporting the Philippine team play at the French capital.

"Our athletes had an excellent start to our campaign in Paris. This demonstrates how collective efforts from both government and private sectors enable our athletes to maintain great mental and physical readiness throughout the competition,” Bachmann said.

He also witnessed Aira Villegas’ dominant victory over Yasmine Moutakki of Morocco, earning a unanimous decision for the country before the country takes a break from the Olympic daily schedule by July 29.

"As a fan, it’s incredibly fulfilling to me to witness our Olympians excel and raise the bar. Their overall showing in every battle, win or lose, continues to elevate the success of Philippine Sports’” he added.

Before the country’s off from the daily schedule, gymnasts Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Emma Malabuyo, and Aleah Finnegan performed in the women’s artistic gymnastics, proudly wearing the national colors. PR