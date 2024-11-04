Team Pink rolls to victory, dominates SLDC’s 53rd Anniversary Bowling Tournament

TEAM Pink dominated its rivals to clinch the championship at the Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) 53rd anniversary bowling tournament, recently held at SM Lanang bowling center.

The Pink bowlers toppled 899 pins, topping the tournament for SLDC’s brokers and sales and marketing personnel.

Leading the charge were Carl Baguio (154), Leonida Ayos (137), and Candy Luy (134), with solid contributions from Marvin Manguilimotan (123) and Maria Theresa Ortiz (120). Grace Bernabe and Merlyn del Rosario completed the team roster.

The Pink squad bested the Japhet Diones-led Green team, who secured second place with 854 pins. Diones toppled 167 pins.

Rounding out the top five were Blue (788 pinfalls), Orange (771), and Red (723). Notable bowlers included Edwin Ponce for Blue (145 pinfalls), Jonie Lapidez for Orange (142), and Romy Ablas for Red (133).