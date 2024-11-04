Team Pink rolls to victory, dominates SLDC’s 53rd Anniversary Bowling Tournament

TEAM Pink dominated its rivals to clinch the championship at the Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) 53rd anniversary bowling tournament, recently held at SM Lanang bowling center.
The Pink bowlers toppled 899 pins, topping the tournament for SLDC’s brokers and sales and marketing personnel.
Leading the charge were Carl Baguio (154), Leonida Ayos (137), and Candy Luy (134), with solid contributions from Marvin Manguilimotan (123) and Maria Theresa Ortiz (120). Grace Bernabe and Merlyn del Rosario completed the team roster.
The Pink squad bested the Japhet Diones-led Green team, who secured second place with 854 pins. Diones toppled 167 pins.
Rounding out the top five were Blue (788 pinfalls), Orange (771), and Red (723). Notable bowlers included Edwin Ponce for Blue (145 pinfalls), Jonie Lapidez for Orange (142), and Romy Ablas for Red (133).
SLDC Business Group head Estela B. Aguilos awarded cash prizes during the company's third-quarter recognition and anniversary celebration at the Grand Men Seng Hotel on October 25, 2024.
Team Pink received a P20,000 cash prize for their victory, Team Green took home P15,000, and Team Blue earned P10,000. Teams Orange and Red each received P2,000.
Special awards went to Arturo Dimaculangan of Team Violet and Merlyn del Rosario of Team Pink for the highest pinning honors, each claiming P2,000.
Green’s Diones and Pink’s Ayos also shared the spotlight, claiming the highest single-game titles for male and female categories, each earning a P2,000 cash prize.
Dimaculangan led the men’s category with 80 pinfalls, outscoring David Andrew of Team White (68), while Del Rosario topped the women’s division with 73 pinfalls over Orange’s Jonah Catana (67).
Aguilos congratulated all the winners and expressed gratitude to the participants, noting the event's success in fostering camaraderie among SLDC's sales and marketing staff and brokers. MLSA