Tech advancements in agri sans job threats in Date 2024

Despite the pivotal role of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in agricultural development, farmers and laborers in Davao Region face no immediate threat.

According to Atty. Paolo Claudio, the 26th chairperson of the Davao Agri Trade Expo (Date), there exists a symbiotic relationship between innovation and traditional labor, ensuring job security.

“The implementation of it would be [baka] at the high end. Ma-balanse gihapon. I think we're not yet in the age na this year na dayon or next year na dayon na mawad-an na og mga trabaho. It is still there, it is just a tool. We still need warm hands (The implementation of technology may be high-end, but job displacement is not imminent. It remains a tool; warm hands are still essential)," he said in an interview during the 3rd General Membership with Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII), Tuesday afternoon, March 26, this year.

Claudio emphasized the importance of prioritizing labor as the foundation of economic prosperity, highlighting its role in job creation and community support.

“Labor is still cheaper here compared to other countries. For me, I would rather go for labor because it helps my fellow man to earn and feed their families” the lawyer added.

The Date 2024, scheduled from September 19 to 21 at SMX Convention Center Lanang, aims to elevate Mindanao's agricultural potential.

By integrating technology, the expo seeks to enhance productivity and competitiveness in farming, ensuring sustainable growth.