Teen rescued from Agdao Flyover

TRIGGER WARNING: SENSITIVE STORY

THE Davao City Police Office said Monday, May 11, 2026, that the young woman rescued from an attempted jump at the Agdao Flyover has been placed under the care of the city government’s Quick Response Team for psychological intervention and support.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Caballero said authorities confirmed that the minor had a history of similar incidents.

Caballero told SunStar Davao that the teenager, who was stopped from jumping from the flyover on Monday morning, remains under monitoring while authorities coordinate with her family for her safe retrieval.

“Dili ni first time na gibuhat niya. Naa lang syay kahiubos sa iyang gitrabahuan (This was not the first time she attempted it. She was emotionally affected by problems related to her work),” Caballero said.

The incident alarmed motorists and nearby residents after the teenager was seen standing near the edge of the flyover.

Concerned bystanders immediately intervened and managed to calm her down before police officers and emergency responders arrived.

Authorities said the minor is from Talaingod and had been staying in Davao City with her live-in partner for work.

Initial information gathered by police indicated that she had been struggling with personal and emotional problems that may have contributed to the incident.

Police credited civilians and emergency responders for preventing what could have turned into a tragedy.

The DCPO also coordinated with the city government’s social welfare and response teams to ensure the teenager received counseling, temporary protection, and other necessary assistance.

Authorities withheld further details about the teenager’s identity and condition because she is a minor.

Mental health advocates continue to stress the importance of emotional support, early intervention, and access to counseling services, especially for young people facing personal and economic pressures.

Those experiencing emotional distress or mental health crises may seek assistance through the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 0917-899-8727 or 989-8727. DEF