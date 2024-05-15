Teens from broken families who need help urged to approach CSWDO

TEENS coming from incomplete families can ask for help and access free services from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Davao City, a staff of the office said.

Karla Martha Quintela RSW, technical staff of the Family Welfare Program, Social Welfare Operation Division under CSWDO, said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday, May 13, 2024, that they had accommodated youths from broken families who asked for their help, and mostly were walk-in clients.

“Reyalidad gyud na siya no, nga naay mga clients sa amoa nga muduol, broken family, dili kompleto (This is our reality, that there are clients [youth] who approach us, they are from broken or incomplete families,)” she said.

Quintela emphasized that these clients are offered services such as psychological first-aid that will serve as initial counseling. They also have a referral system wherein they refer the concerns through a referral letter to their psychologist partners who are experts in counseling.

She stressed how important it is to have a conversation with these young adults, and they encouraged them to visit their office to talk about their concerns and avail of the CSWDO's free services.

“Kung need ninyo og help, ayaw mo’g kaulaw duol kay open and libre ra ang CSWDO, ang atong mga serbisyo sa City Government of Davao (If you need help, don’t be ashamed to approach us because CSWDO is open and free, especially the services of the City Government of Davao),” she said.

Meanwhile, Jane Bernadette Tablizo RSW, from the same division, defined traditional and non-traditional families. Traditional families are composed of a mother, a father, and their biological children. However, non-traditional families are those with foster and adopted children, solo parents, and parents who are remarried to other partners, resulting in having step-siblings or any unit that falls outside of the traditional definition.

She emphasized that their office also offers services and awareness to non-traditional families, just like traditional families do.

“Dili pud nato na sila gina-set aside. So, tagaan gihapon nato sila og mga services and then awareness kay kana sila, part man pud na sila sa pagmatutu sa mga kabatan-onan karon (We do not set aside them. We also give them services and awareness because they are still part of molding the youth nowadays,) she said.

Tablizo encouraged the youth to remain hopeful despite having an incomplete family. She stressed that some people can offer guidance to them, and these people can listen to their concerns.

“Hunahunaa lang ninyo nga dili lang mama’g papa ang makahatag sa inyo’g guidance. Ayaw mog kawal-ag pag-asa. Ang inyo lang buhaton nga mag-igmat mo, magsuta kung kinsa ang mga tao nga makahatag og positibong guidance (Just remember that not only your mother and father can give you guidance. Don’t lose hope. Just be vigilant and choose those people that can give positive guidance,)” she said.

She expressed the importance of having conversations inside the family, such as talking to their children, having time to bond, and having a moment to discuss the family's success and challenges.

Tablizo highlighted that responsibility, obligation, and bond are still present despite the uniqueness of the families in guiding the children to become prosperous and exemplary.

The office also celebrates International Day of Families this month of May with the theme “Embracing Diversity, Strengthening Families,” an occasion that recognizes families' diverse natures. CSWDO prepared some activities: capability buildings, recreational activities, community picnics, volunteering with your family, and building your family tree. Almer Kaye Aguadera, DNSC Intern