Temporary relocation Agdao market vendors approved

THE 20th Davao City Council approved on Friday, March 22, 2024, the resolution allowing vendors from the variety section to temporarily sell goods under the vegetable and fruit section until the completion of the Agdao Public Market construction.

The proposal, put forth by First District Councilor Edgar P. Ibuyan Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization, stemmed from concerns raised by Ligaya D. Uba, president of the dry goods section, regarding sales on the second floor.

“The location of the said market sections pushed people to buy from peddlers instead because it is more accessible since it is located just outside the building,” he said.

Ibuyan said that the situation adversely affected vendors in multiple sections, including dry goods, vegetables, fruits, and meat.

In response, vendors resorted to selling vegetables in the variety section, violating Article 11, Section 340 of the 2017 Davao City Revenue Code.

Section 340 mandates the division of City Public Markets into various sections for efficient administration, prohibiting vendors from selling goods outside their designated sections.

Ibuyan underscored the need to protect these vendors, who diligently pay their dues to the LGU as legitimate vendors of the Agdao Public Market. He criticized the discrepancy in fees, where vendors pay P200 per day compared to peddlers' P10 per day, despite vendors generating less profit.

During a media interview, Uba highlighted that more than half of the stalls in the market are closed, with only a few vendors actively selling goods.

She expressed the need for assistance in attracting customers, particularly because their stalls are situated on the second floor. Despite the presence of an elevator, many elderly marketgoers find it inconvenient to access the second floor.

Uba said that approximately 273 vendors from various sections are affected by the current market situation.

“We are happy sa ilang reaction tungod kay nasabtan nila ang amoang mulo pero mas gusto pa nila nga imerge nalang officially pero nakasabot pod me sa stance sa chairman sa City Economic (We are pleased with their understanding of our situation, but we would prefer an official merger of the sections. However, we acknowledge the stance of the chairman of the City Economic),” she said.

Gerardo Antonio Castillo, market supervisor III of the City Economic Enterprises (CEE), said that the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), along with the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), will strictly implement a traffic management plan and remove peddlers within a 200-meter radius of the market.

He further clarified that the Agdao Public Market project is currently in its third phase and only has a skeletal framework due to funding constraints, prompting its construction to halt. The LGU is seeking additional funding to complete the project.

The resolution will then be forwarded to the city administration for approval.

Uba expressed optimism that it will be approved, as the CEE will only permit vendors from the second floor to sell vegetables in the market until April 1, 2024. RGP