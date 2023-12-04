Tenorio makes PBA comeback after beating 'Big C'

NASUGBU, Batangas – Barangay Ginebra veteran playmaker LA Tenorio will suit up for his first Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) game after 10 months when they face Terrafirma at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Tenorio is currently in remission after a six-month treatment in Singapore for Stage 3 colon cancer.

He was diagnosed in February.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency Saturday, Tenorio said he is in high spirits and is excited to play before the fans.

“I am hoping for the best not only for tomorrow’s game but for every game that we have [this season],” he said.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup defending champion will take on the Dyip at 6:15 p.m., eyeing to improve on their 3-1 card and win their third straight.

He admits that the challenge is to adjust to competitive basketball again.

“I may have some minimal adjustments on the new players but I will have a bigger adjustment on the game itself since I have been out for quite a while. I have been practicing with [import] Tony [Bishop] and Mav [Ahanmisi] and I will try my best to fit in right away with the new players,” he said.

The 39-year-old Tenorio is keeping his expectations low as he understands that it is not an overnight process.

He also expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, management, coaches, and the entire sports community for their unwavering support while he was recovering.

The Batangas native earned the moniker "Iron Man" for his record of 744 consecutive games in 17 years in the PBA.

His streak ended when he failed to play on March 1, attributing it to a groin injury.

A few days later, he shared his cancer diagnosis.

During his inactivity, he was appointed as the Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach in the 19th China Asian Games which the Philippines won in October.