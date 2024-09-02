Tesda-Davao chief urges focus on Tech-Voc for national progress

AS A young nation, the Philippines should prioritize Technical-Vocational Education (Tech-Voc) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet)on every administration's agenda.

Ashary A. Banto, regional director of Tesda-Davao, emphasized in a media interview on Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Grand Regal Hotel, that industrialization in the country should focus on building the skills of its people.

“Ma imbibe nila ug masabtan nila ang programa sa TESDA, kaning Tech-Voc unsa ni siya ka importante sa atoang pag progreso as a nation (They will understand and embrace Tesda’s programs, especially Tech-Voc, and recognize their importance for our nation’s progress),” he said.

Banto noted that the region was recently declared the overall champion in the 2024 National Skills Competition, earning five golds, four silvers, three bronzes, and four Medals of Excellence. He expressed hope that this success would inspire Dabawenyos to excel through Tesda’s training programs.

Banto also said that their office has been conducting multiple training sessions to keep up with new technologies, particularly with the rise of hybrid cars in the region. He underscored the importance of troubleshooting and preparation for this technology.

“We need to look at the inventory of our courses na gi offer natu sa atoang mga training centers tan-awon natu unsa dapat pamaliton kailangan natu paliton to improve our training delivery (We need to review the inventory of our courses offered at training centers and identify what needs to be purchased to enhance our training delivery),” he said.

He also said there is a need to maintain the region’s high standards of excellence in preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Skills Competition.

On the same day, Tesda-Davao Region celebrated its 30th Anniversary and held its Institutional Awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding Regional Community Training and Employment Coordinators (CTEC), Kabalikat Awardees, and National Awardees for Idols ng Tesda. RGP