Tesda-Davao pushes for stronger tech-voc educ

MALITA, Davao Occidental — Regional Director Ramon Evan Ruiz of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Davao Region (Tesda-Davao) underscored the importance of strengthening the country’s technical-vocational education and training (TVET) programs, saying they play a vital role in producing a job-ready workforce for both local and overseas industries.

In the recently held World Café of Opportunities in Malita, Davao Occidental, Ruiz cited the agency’s focus on area-based and demand-driven strategies that align training with labor market needs and promote employable skills, particularly in the Davao Region.

“We need to enhance our programs to show the public what Tesda is capable of — providing technical education, skills development, assessment, and certification —so that our workforce will be readily available to meet industry requirements both locally and abroad,” he stated during the Kapihan sa PIA Davao Occidental at the WCO event.

Ruiz also shared Tesda’s new initiatives beyond its regular programs, including micro-credentialing and enterprise-based training (EBT).

He explained that micro-credentialing allows Tesda to break down certain training programs into stand-alone modules, making it faster and easier for trainees to acquire the necessary skills for immediate employment.

The enterprise-based training, on the other hand, involves partnerships with industries and entrepreneurs. Under apprenticeship and on-the-job programs, trainees receive Tesda-recognized training while being prepared for eventual absorption into the workforce.

“These programs maximize the participation of big businesses. Through our partnerships, we recognize the trainees and, at the same time, industries can later accommodate them as part of their workforce,” Ruiz explained.

He said that unlike longer and more costly programs in higher education, Tesda offers short-term courses that can quickly produce employable workers.

“We are emphasizing this to the public that tech-voc should be given an important attention by the public.”

Ruiz assured the agency’s continuing commitment in carrying out their mandates and programs, as he recognized the importance and contribution of the tech-voc workforce to the economic development and progress of the region.

He called on the stakeholders and partner agencies to strengthen their partnership for a better economic standing under the “Bagong Pilipinas” spirit.

In the 2nd year rollout of the WCO Davao Occidental, more than 200 job seekers, mostly Tesda’s tech-voc training graduates and out-of-school youth, applied for vacancies offered by 11 public and private employers in the municipality.

A total of 20 applicants were luckily hired on the spot (HOTS) and 38 were near-hired. PIA DAVAO