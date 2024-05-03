Tesda sa Barangay aims to boost communities

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) strengthens communities through its training programs by institutionalizing “Tesda sa Barangay."

The program is an initiative and a flagship program of Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, which is focused on benefitting 1.2 million Filipinos through mainstreaming Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the barangay level.

Speaking with local chief executives at the Dusit Thani Hotel on April 30, Ashray A. Banto, regional director of Tesda-Davao, revealed that the agency needs help with community-based training programs, including identification, funding, and inclusivity.

“As much as we wanted to cater to all the barangays and all the municipalities, Tesda simply cannot do it. The reason why we are doing dito sa barangay program is to ensure a whole-of-community approach in providing programs to sa mga barangays and even the municipalities,” Banto said.

Meanwhile, according to Mangudadatu, the program focused on capacity building of barangay workers, training of the community, training of trainers, and devolution of lower level qualification to local government units (LGUs).

“The operationalization of the ‘Tesda sa Barangay’ will be the agency's strategy to promote and communicate the value of skills training and lifelong learning to encourage LGUs to invest in the TVET sector through the conduct of training programs on lower-level qualifications, such as NC I and NC II, for the benefit of their constituents in their own locality,” he said.

The Tesda sa Barangay implementation comes into five processes; seek, find, train, assess, and certify and employ which is anchored by the 10-point Agenda of Mangudadatu.

Currently, the Tesda-Davao hosts 14 training centers with thousands of enrolled individuals in various programs. DEF with reports from Jaya Apugan, DNSC Intern