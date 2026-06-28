TESDA urges Davao firms to partner for in-house training

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) called on businesses in Davao Region to become active partners in the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (Ebet) Support Fund, describing the initiative as a major shift from training people for employment to training them with employment to address the persistent skills mismatch between graduates and industry needs.

Speaking during the 6th General Membership Meeting of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Friday, June 26, 2026, Tesda-Davao Regional Director Tarhata S. Mapandi, CESO III, said stronger collaboration with industries, including micro, small, and medium enterprises, is essential in producing a world-class workforce that meets actual labor market demands.

“The paradigm shift right now is from training for employment to training with employment,” Mapandi said. “The training is now within the industry, within the micro, small, and medium enterprises. That is the paradigm shift under the Ebet.”

Mapandi said Ebet places industries at the center of skills development by allowing companies to prepare their own structured training plans, serve as training venues, and develop workers according to their operational standards. She emphasized that “Ebet, without the industry, is like a ship without a compass,” stressing that industry participation is critical in ensuring skills relevance and employability.

Tesda reported that Davao Region currently has 51 registered Ebet programs, consisting of 49 general enterprise-based education and training programs and 2 apprenticeship programs. The programs have benefited about 1,325 trainees with a total funding of P27 million, with the number of participating enterprises continuing to increase.

Mapandi also said Tesda has P21 million available under the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TTSP) for 2025 that has yet to be implemented. She added that the allocation was P71 million, leaving P21 million after P50 million had already been utilized.

Tesda also has P99 million in available scholarship funds that industries may access through enterprise-based training partnerships.

The regional director said companies participating in Ebet can reduce recruitment and onboarding costs, improve operational productivity, strengthen employee retention, and develop workers who earn Tesda National Certification while undergoing company-based training.

She said 60 percent of the training under Ebet consists of practical training inside partner companies, supported by structured training plans and formal agreements between Tesda and participating enterprises. The program also includes apprenticeship, upskilling, industry-to-industry agreements, and micro-credentialing initiatives.

Priority sectors under the program include agribusiness, construction, tourism, information and communications technology, business process management, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, garments, metals and engineering, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Tesda data also showed that among the registered programs in Davao Region, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries account for 26 programs; tourism, hotel, and restaurant services, seven; social and community development and other services, eight; information and communications technology, five; human health and healthcare, two; garments, one; metals and engineering, one; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, one.

Mapandi urged more companies to register as Ebet providers, assuring them that Tesda will provide technical assistance in preparing training proposals, developing training modules for emerging industries, and ensuring 100 percent operational compliance before program approval.

She added that participating companies will receive government assistance for registered programs and may qualify for tax incentives under existing government policies related to workforce development investments.

The DCCCII meeting carried the theme “Tesda Enterprise-Based Education and Support Fund Training: In-House Training,” bringing together business leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders to strengthen partnerships aimed at creating more employment opportunities and building a globally competitive workforce in Davao Region. JOHN ADAM ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN