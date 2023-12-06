TEU collects P2M in bora-bora fines

THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has collected around P2 million in fines for the apprehension of illegally modified mufflers (bora-bora).

The TEU, along with the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), conducted a total of 9,010 operations from January 1 to November 28.

Of the 9,010 operations, a total of 1,873 resulted in apprehensions, according to TEU Chief PMaj. Dexter Domingo.

Domingo said that in 338 cases, the TEU confiscated driver’s licenses and issued temporary operator’s permits (TOP). The unit issued citation tickets for the rest of the 1,535 cases.

The apprehension of illegal mufflers or bora-bora is mandated by Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. Domingo added that the anti-bora-bora campaign is also implemented in support of R.A. 8749 or the Clean Air Act to mitigate carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Domingo said that due to the campaign, a total of 279 “voluntarily surrendered” illegal mufflers are currently impounded in the TEU headquarters.

Domingo, during the iSpeak Media Forum on November 30, said he expects more violators will surrender their bora-bora as the campaign continues.

The TEU also monitors the streets for violators, especially during late hours when vehicles with modified mufflers participate in drag races.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin naman kami, kahit Saturdays/Sundays kasama ang CTTMO, LTO, LTFRB sa Davao City just to implement [the campaign],” Domingo said. CIO