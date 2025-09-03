TF Davao optimistic city’s Numbeo ranking to sustain

TASK Force Davao reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to public safety following Davao City’s recent recognition as the third safest city in Southeast Asia.

Numbeo Safety Index, a global database that compiles user-contributed data on cities and countries, places Davao City in the third spot among the safest cities in Southeast Asia, earning an impressive safety score of 71.5. The ranking underscores the effectiveness of the city’s security initiatives and the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, local government units, and residents.

During a press briefing on September 1, 2025, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) in observance of the 31st National Crime Prevention Week, Task Force Davao spokesperson Lt. Col. Harold A. Ho, PA, expressed pride, but putting emphasis on the vigilance of Dabawenyos.

“We are pleased and more confident that with strategic security plans, we can sustain or even improve our standing,” Ho said in a mixed language, emphasizing that public safety is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of all sectors.

Meanwhile, the DCPO continues to lay out its operations with intensified security measures. Acting City Director Col. Mannan Muarip reaffirmed the implementation of the city’s “5-Minute Response Time Policy,” backed by daily simulation exercises, increased mobile patrols, and strong coordination with barangay officials and force multipliers. A citywide CCTV system, accessible emergency hotlines, and 36 operational plans — “Oplans” — are also in place to address specific community concerns efficiently.

Muarip stressed that changes in national police leadership will not affect their mandate to serve and protect. He vowed to address criticisms with transparency, consistent performance, and ongoing dialogue, reinforcing the trust that local communities have in the DCPO.

With the Christmas season drawing near, the DCPO flagged theft as the most prevalent crime trend this quarter due to heavier public foot traffic. Authorities are urging business owners to formally file cases to prevent repeat offenses, while discussions with mall management and security teams are underway to strengthen crime prevention measures.

Currently, Task Force Davao and DCPO emphasize that vigilance, strong partnerships, and community engagement are key to maintaining Davao City’s standing as one of Southeast Asia’s safest cities.