TF-Davao promotes culture of security, peacekeeping

THE Task Force-Davao (TF-Davao) is fostering a culture of security in the city by encouraging the youth to actively participate in maintaining peace and order.

Major John Louie Dema-ala, spokesperson for TF-Davao, shared during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday morning, September 2024, that they have conducted an information session for first-year students at Davao City College.

“Mabata man, matanda, kinahanglan natu masabtan, kinahanglan natu mahibal-an kung unsa ilang partisipasyon ug labi na sila as youth as individual (Both young and old need to understand their roles and responsibilities, especially the youth and individuals),” he said.

Dema-ala added that people must be aware of and prepared for their surroundings.

In addition, TF-Davao is engaging with grassroots communities through an anti-terrorism forum, reaching out to vendors, hotel staff, and schools.

They also conduct orientations at Almendras Gym for the new batch of Roxas Night Market vendors. Led by their Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, these sessions cover essential information on improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including what to do if one is found and how to uphold security practices.

Executive Order 23, Series of 2021, which updates Executive Order No. 41, Series of 2020, promotes adopting a culture of security among Dabawenyos. This culture involves active participation in anti-terrorism, anti-criminality, and anti-insurgency efforts, contributing to a safer and more secure community.

The Executive Order highlights the importance of each individual's role in maintaining peace and order in Davao City. RGP