TF Davao: Surprise Simex successful

THE recently concluded surprise Simulation Exercise (Simex) in some areas in Davao City on Wednesday night, June 19, 2024, was successful, according to an official from the Task Force (TF) Davao.

Strategic scenarios were executed in Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) and Davao City Hall in San Pedro Square.

In a dxDC RMN radio interview on June 20, TF Davao Commander Col. Darren Comia gave the activity a rating of 9 out of 10 due to the improvement of various security clusters in terms of responding to incidents and crimes in the area.

He has also observed the calmness of the people throughout the activity.

"Nag-improve gyud ang response ng mga participating national and local agency and department dito sa Davao City. Natutuwa nga tayo sa mga ipinakita nila kasi yung muscle memory na gusto nating mangyari sa lahat ng safety and security cluster, meron na at ready na yung ating mga kasamahan” Comia said.

(The response of the participating national and local agencies and departments here in Davao City has really improved. We are happy with what they showed because the muscle memory that we want to happen in all the safety and security clusters have [happened] and our colleagues were ready).

Earlier this week, the City Government of Davao announced on their official Facebook page the surprise conduct of Simex.

“Laoman sa publiko nga mahimong guot ang dagan sa trapiko ug madelatar ang byahe nianang adlawa. Busa, ginahangyo sa tanang Dabawenyo ang pagsabot ug pag-cooperate sa maong aktibidad nga makatabang sab sa pagsiguro sa seguridad sa siyudad (The public should expect heavy traffic and possible arrival delays during that day. Therefore, all Dabawenyos are urged to understand and cooperate in this activity, which will also help ensure the city’s security),” the reminder said.

The exercise is part of the city’s Culture of Security campaign “May Nakita, Dapat Magsalita,” based on Executive Order (EO) 62, Series of 2021, adopting the Integrated Response on Terrorism Plan (Usahay II) of TF Davao and activating the Joint Security Forces Cluster in the event of terror attacks. DEF