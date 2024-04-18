TFD siezes 6-K cigarette reams

DURING the first quarter of 2024, Task Force Davao (TFD) confiscated 6,000 reams of smuggled cigarettes valued at P3 million in Barangay Sirawan, Davao City.

In an interview with the City Information Office, Col. Darren Comia, Commander of TF Davao, disclosed that an individual transporting these smuggled cigarettes was apprehended at the Sirawan checkpoint.

He also said that they had already handed over the seized items to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for legal action, and all cases, including their other apprehensions, had been filed in the appropriate courts.

Under Comia's supervision, TFD assured the public that they would intensify their checkpoint operations and reiterated that there were no threats in the city.

Comia also noted that most of their concerns originate from outside Davao City.

TF Davao continues to urge Dabawenyos and visitors to follow the city's safety and security protocols.

The public is encouraged to embrace Davao's security culture and collaborate with the security forces to uphold peace and order in the city. Nile Otacan, DNSC Intern