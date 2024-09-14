TFD soldier’s viral act of kindness

Pastor soldier

SunStar Davao identified the "viral" soldier as Joshua A. Jacobo, a Task Force Davao soldier stationed at a checkpoint in Toril, Davao City.

Jacobo was genuinely surprised the moment had been recorded.

"Una nako reaction kay na-amaze gyud ko. Wala ko kabalo na naa diay nag-video sa akoa (I was amazed. I had no idea someone was filming)," he said.

He was overwhelmed by the positive responses, which highlighted that many soldiers are kind-hearted and God-fearing.

The TFD personnel acknowledged the negative perceptions of security forces but hoped his actions could uplift the morale of his fellow soldiers. More importantly, he remained focused on fulfilling his duties.

"Ginaingatan gyud namo ang image sa Task Force Davao, nga dili madungisan among security personnel. Matinud-anon among trabaho, labaw sa tanan naa mi kahadlok sa Ginoo (We work hard to protect the image of Task Force Davao and ensure our security personnel remain honorable and God-fearing)," he said.

Jacobo emphasized that his job is to ensure every vehicle entering the city undergoes a thorough inspection. Upon noticing the child on oxygen, he asked the bus driver to pause so he could pray for her.

As a former pastor, Jacobo felt compassion for the child and prayed for her healing. As a father, he could relate to the situation, recalling when his son battled pneumonia and was in a coma. Through prayer, his son recovered, and Jacobo hoped to pass on that healing prayer to Zion.

"Ang unod sako prayer (The content of my prayer) was, 'Lord, I know that You are the most powerful God. I humbly ask You, with a gentle heart, that whatever illness this child has right now, Lord, You alone can take it away," he said.

Servant of God

Jacobo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Christian Education from the Southern Philippines Baptist Theological Seminary in Davao City.

Before joining Task Force Davao in 2019, he served as an associate pastor in Cotabato and Davao City. He taught Values Education for two years at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School.

In his line of work, he had to overcome challenges such as preventing lawless elements and prohibited items from entering the city. He also had to deal with individuals who were uncooperative with security protocols and inspections, explaining to them that it is all part of the city's "Culture of Security."

"Nadala gihapon nako akong pamatasan sa usa ka minister bisag naa nako diri sa CAAII sa Task Force Davao (I have still carried my conduct as a minister even while serving here at CAAII in Task Force Davao)," he said.

Despite being in the force, he continues his religious work in his way.

"Ang calling nako diri sa Task Force, gigamot nako siya sa pag-share sa pulong sa Ginoo, dili lang sako mga kauban kundi everytime musaka mi sa bus, gina-share gihapon nako ang Gospel sa ginoo (My calling here in the Task Force is rooted in sharing God's word, not just with my fellow soldiers, but also every time we board a bus. I still share the Gospel of God)," Jacobo said. RGL