Thais blitz PH Warriors

HANGZHOU – Thailand held the Philippines to a measly basket in the second quarter on the way to a 70-32 romp, on Saturday, in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball tournament at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Gymnasium here.

After the Warriors gamely battled the Thais to a 16-all deadlock in the first quarter, their rivals erupted with a critical 16-0 blast surging ahead 32-16 before Alfie Cabañog broke the long dry spell with a short jumper with 1:07 to go in the first half.

From a 34-16 bulge, the Thais, perennial men’s wheelchair ASEAN Para Games champions, continued to pour it on and stretched the lead to 45-24 entering the pivotal final period where they continued their relentless offense on the way to their second win in three outings in Group A.

The Pilipinas Warriors absorbed their third straight loss and will face defending Iran, which routed China 72-42 in the other group match, rolling to its third straight win.

“Maganda sana ang simula kaya lang hindi kami nakasabay sa Thailand sa second quarter kaya hindi na nakahabol,” said John Rey Escalante, who shared scoring honors with Cabañog with 12 points each.

Compounding the PH squad’s miseries was the early foul trouble of vital cog Kenneth Christopher Tapia, who played with four fouls most of the way and had six points, in the stint supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. PSC