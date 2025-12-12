Thais hand Alas Pilipinas harsh opening defeat at 33rd SEA Games volleyball

“I think masyado pa kaming stiff gumalaw. I mean, I believe talaga sa team namin na kahit hindi man naging maganda ‘yung naging outcome, alam kong kayang bumawi for the next games. At hayun, sana maka-adjust agad since may game na ulit tomorrow (I think we were moving too stiffly out there. I really believe in our team, and even if the result wasn’t good, I know we can bounce back in the next games. Hopefully we can adjust quickly since we have another match tomorrow),” Belen said after the match.

Alas face Singapore on Friday, December 12, in a virtual knockout match for a crossover semifinal slot.

Solomon led the Philippines with nine points, all of which came from attacks. Canino added eight, while Belen chipped in three.

After a rough first set, Alas pushed back in the second. Captain Jia De Guzman steadied the offense and fed Solomon and Canino to give the Philippines a 17-16 lead, drawing loud cheers from Filipino fans determined not to be drowned out by the home crowd.

Thailand quickly flipped the frame, though, as veterans Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, and captain Chatchu-on Moksri powered a 9-0 run to close the set.

The Thais pressed harder in the third, stretching a 17-11 advantage to 24-16 behind a Pimpichaya Kokram crosscourt kill. Kokram then ended the match with an ace.

Kokram finished with 14 points, 11 off attacks. Moksri and Sasipapron Janthawisut added 11 each as Thailand completed its sweep of Group A after defeating Singapore, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11, on Wednesday.