‘The Alibi’ headlines ABS-CBN primetime

KIM Chiu and Paulo Avelino headline ABS-CBN’s primetime block starting March 16 (Monday), at 8 p.m. with their much-awaited suspense drama, “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan,” that will showcase a longer version and never-before-seen scenes.

Viewers’ weeknights will kick-off with full-on suspense, drama, and romance in the extended version of the series, diving deeper into the intense love story of Stella (Kim) and Vincent (Paulo) while unraveling a web of gripping unsolved mysteries surrounding the murder of Walter (Sam Milby).

Apart from the jaw-dropping plot twists, viewers should also not miss captivating new scenes and the highly anticipated alternate ending that will take everyone by surprise.

The series follows the encounter of Stella, a seductive escort, and Vincent, heir to the nation’s leading digital news empire. What begins as a simple agreement between the two gradually evolves into a complicated relationship as they attempt to uncover the crime behind the murder of Walter.

The online version of “The Alibi” was the number one show on Prime Video Philippines when it premiered on the streaming platform in November last year.

To watch “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan” on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2, turn on your digital black box, press the scan button on the remote control, and look for ALLTV2.

Dive into the mystery-romance episodes of “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan” on weeknights starting March 16 at 8 PM on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2, A2Z, and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook. The latest episodes of the series are also available seven days ahead on iWant. Viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

For more updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, at TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR