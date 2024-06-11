The art of client-centric design

If you're looking to build your dream home, choosing the right designs and seeking professional expertise are crucial steps.
In Davao City, meticulous attention to detail is essential, as even small elements can significantly impact the overall design. Here are some popular designs architects and real estate firms often use for new homes in Davao.
According to a real estate firm in Davao, the most sought-after design features include modern, sustainable elements that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics.
Clients frequently request properties with open-concept layouts, ample natural lighting, and smart home features to enhance comfort and efficiency.
Tailoring designs to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients in Davao involves a deep understanding of the local lifestyle, climate, and cultural values.
Designers work closely with clients to ensure that spaces are not only visually appealing but also practical and relevant to their daily lives.
Client-focused
Ray Modesto B. Decio, current president of the Philippine Institute of Architects Davao Section, emphasizes the importance of understanding a client's lifestyle and preferences to ensure the design meets their needs and desires.
He highlights the importance of gathering all requirements, information, and activities for the design process to achieve client satisfaction.
“Since design is very subjective, I will consider each of their design preferences, then conduct a collaborative discussion for all the proposals until all parties come up with a final design. By presenting equivalent and substitute materials but still can achieve the same looks, function and quality,” added Decio, who is also a principal architect at RMBD Fit-out & Architectural Services since 1996. He also ensures the integration of modern technology and innovative design concepts.
Meanwhile, Brian C. Birrey, current president of the United Architects of the Philippines Davao Alpha Section, believes that real estate is key to financial freedom. As the population grows, so does the demand for decent homes, rental properties, and investment opportunities in real estate. Investing in these properties can be a profitable path to financial security.
“Listening, interacting, and creating a connection—referred to as friendship—help the client feel comfortable and open up about their true self. This approach allows for gathering more detailed information necessary for effective design solutions,” Birrey, the principal architect of BCBirrey Construct and Build, said.
He also said building a relationship that aligns with the client's interests is crucial. By understanding their preferences, listening to their inputs, and creating something meaningful based on that information, a more successful and personalized design can be achieved.
Balancing the design vision with an open mind to the client's suggestions, vision, and goals is essential for meeting client satisfaction and ensuring a smooth collaboration between the architect and the client.