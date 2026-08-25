The beautiful promise she left behind

FOR years, Cheryl Gomez helped families prepare for life’s uncertainties as a Pru Life UK advisor. Little did her own son know that one day, he would become living proof of the protection she spent years encouraging others to embrace.

When Jesus Ciel III “Thirdy” Gomez was 14 years old, he asked his mother a simple question.

“Mom, what is Pru Life UK?”

Having recently joined the company as a financial advisor, Cheryl Gomez smiled and answered in the simplest way she could.

“Protection for the future.”

At the time, the answer meant very little to him.

Like most teenagers, the future felt too distant to worry about. Insurance was simply another part of his mother’s work—something adults talked about but children rarely understood.

It would take years, unimaginable heartbreak, and the loss of the person he loved most before those four words would finally reveal their true meaning.

“I only truly understood what my mom meant by ‘protection for the future’ after she passed away,” Thirdy quietly recalled.

For him, protection was never just about a policy.

It became the final expression of a mother’s love.

For years, Cheryl dedicated herself to helping other families prepare for life’s uncertainties.

As a Pru Life UK advisor, she encouraged people to think beyond the present—to prepare not out of fear, but out of love for the people they would one day leave behind.

What her own family did not fully realize then was that while she was helping others secure their futures, she was quietly doing the very same thing for her own.

Long before they would ever need it, Cheryl had already prepared a safety net for the people she loved most.