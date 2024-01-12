The Best OPM Albums of 2023

ANOTHER year has passed, leaving the best memories and the music we all enjoyed. The year 2023 was a great year for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) as there was no shortage of music worth listening to.

Many new names showcased their talents and even dominated radio airwaves and streaming platforms. Other longtime artists re-released or even reinvented some of their iconic tracks.

In the era of streaming, these artists still pushed to have their artistry compiled in an album or EP (extended play). And we are blessed to continue experiencing listening to albums, with some even releasing it on vinyl.

SunStar Davao lists down some of the best OPM albums released in 2023.

NOTE: "On Repeat" are tracks worth repeating to listen to.