The Big House hotel-restaurant FB page cloned

A DAVAO City hotel-restaurant has become among the latest establishments affected by a wave of Facebook page cloning incidents that have recently targeted restaurants, hotels, and resorts, raising renewed concerns over online fraud affecting the tourism and hospitality sector in the city.

The affected establishment, The Big House hotel and restaurant at Juna Subdivision in Matina, issued a public advisory after discovering that its official Facebook page had been duplicated by scammers. The fake page reportedly mirrors the original account’s posts and photos, but uses a fraudulent contact email and removes key identifying details such as a phone number.

The management warned the public through an official statement:

“Hello everyone. Please be advised that our Facebook page has been cloned by scammers. It has exactly the same posts and pictures as ours, but without a phone number and a fake email address which is: [thebighouse882@gmail.com](mailto:thebighouse882@gmail.com)”

For inquiries, clients are advised to verify all transactions through official channels by contacting the establishment’s direct mobile number at 0917-500-0543 or by visiting its physical location at 12 Juna Avenue, Matina, Davao City prior to completing any business arrangement.”

The official email address being used by the establishment is [thebighouse.davao@gmail.com](mailto:thebighouse.davao@gmail.com), while the management clarified that the fraudulent account circulating online uses the email [thebighouse882@gmail.com](mailto:thebighouse882@gmail.com).

In a follow-up advisory, the establishment further disclosed that the cloned page has been actively used to solicit payments from both new and returning clients, describing the operation as potentially organized based on information from cybercrime authorities.

The management noted that while no direct financial impact has been reported yet, the scam was only recently discovered, prompting immediate precautionary measures.

The establishment also urged other businesses in the hospitality sector to monitor their online presence, citing similar incidents previously reported involving resorts and booking platforms. Some victims of this kind of scheme, according to earlier reports, were misled into booking accommodations that turned out to be either non-existent or improperly represented online, leaving guests stranded.

Authorities from cybercrime units have reportedly encouraged affected businesses to coordinate and consider preventive measures such as stronger digital monitoring, reliance on verified booking platforms, and heightened caution in handling online transactions.

Workshops on cybersecurity and fraud prevention have also been offered to assist business owners in strengthening their defenses against cloning and impersonation schemes.

Business owners have likewise been advised to remind clients and guests not to send payments or sensitive information without verifying authenticity through official channels, emphasizing that direct communication remains the safest verification method.

Earlier this year, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) cautioned that individuals behind online scam and impersonation schemes may face a range of criminal charges depending on the nature and extent of their activities.

Among the possible cases that may be filed are violations of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Estafa), which covers deception or fraud committed against victims; violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175), which penalizes the use of digital or electronic platforms to carry out fraudulent acts; and identity theft under the same law, particularly in cases involving the unauthorized use of names, images, or identifying information of individuals or institutions. Additional related charges may also be pursued depending on the specific circumstances of each case.

To strengthen preventive measures, the DCPO has also committed to intensifying its information and awareness campaigns through its TRIMP strategy—covering television, radio, internet, messaging, and print platforms—alongside on-the-ground community information drives to ensure wider public awareness of evolving online fraud tactics.

Authorities further emphasized closer coordination with partner agencies, institutions, and sectors that are commonly targeted by impersonation scams, particularly those in tourism, hospitality, and service industries, in order to strengthen early reporting mechanisms and improve collective cybercrime response efforts. DEF