The call for GaMaBa

OCTOBER 9, 2026 | Rogen Inn, Davao City. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) hosted a press conference launching the search for the next batch of Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GaMaBa) awardees.

To many, GaMaBa is often simplified as "the National Artist Award for Indigenous Peoples." But it is so much deeper than that. Why isn't traditional or indigenous art simply a subcategory under the Order of National Artists?

Because a GaMaBa awardee doesn’t just produce art — they represent an entire living culture.

What these masters do cannot be judged using Western-oriented artistic frameworks. In fact, many GaMaBa art forms aren't just tangible items you can place in a museum gallery; they are living traditions embodied by the masters themselves. It is for this reason that they are officially recognized as National Living Treasures. They are culture bearers who actively bridge our rich ancestral past with our present every time they practice their craft.

Yet, because GaMaBa is a national distinction, nominees must demonstrate an unmatched mastery of their specific traditional art form.

"Culture is more than a tourist trap. It is identity. It is passion." – Teacher Maita

I have been fortunate enough to build a close friendship with GaMaBa Awardee Boi Rosie Godwino Sula. Through Aunty Rosie, I was introduced to Commissioner Reden Ulo, a proud T’boli and the Head of the GaMaBa Executive Council at NCCA. Over the past few years, I’ve met with Mr. Ulo several times in Davao and Lake Sebu while working on collaborative projects with Aunty Rosie. His passion for the GaMaBas and their irreplaceable contribution to Philippine society is truly inspiring.

When Mr. Ulo messaged me the day before the press conference to invite me, he expressed a clear goal: he wants to identify potential GaMaBa nominees right here in Davao City.

Out of the 25 recognized GaMaBa awardees across the Philippines, 16 are from Mindanao. This speaks volumes about the incredible richness of our island’s heritage and we are hopeful that Davao City will soon contribute to that honor roll.

Three National Living Treasures graced the press conference with their presence:

· Estelita Bantilan – B’laan Mat Weaver

· Marife Ganahon – Higaonon Mat Weaver

· Samporonia Madanlo – Mandaya Textile Weaver

Being Mandaya myself, I made it a point to personally thank GaMaBa Awardee Samporonia Madanlo and take a photo with her. She shared with me—in words that moved me deeply—that before receiving the NCCA’s Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan, no one had ever truly recognized her or her craft. Receiving the honor brought her immense joy, allowing her to share her heritage with the nation.

I eagerly look forward to the day Davao City celebrates its very own GaMaBa awardee, and I am honored to assist in the application and nomination process. For me, culture is never just a tourist attraction—it is our identity, our pride, and our living passion.