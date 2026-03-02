The cookbook designed for how Filipinos cook today

Del Monte Kitchenomics Centennial Edition Responds to Modern Kitchen Realities Cooking has changed, and Del Monte Kitchenomics understands exactly how February 21, 2026 - Between packed schedules, school runs, rising grocery prices, and the daily question of “Ano na naman ang ulam?”, Filipino home cooks today face challenges that go far beyond time.
Meals must be practical, budget-friendly, family-approved, and nourishing all at once.
Recognizing this new reality, Del Monte Philippines introduces the Del Monte Kitchenomics Cookbook: Centennial Edition, a thoughtfully curated collection designed to give Filipino families the confidence and joy to cook. Perfect for quick everyday meals or even for meaningful celebrations.
More than a commemorative piece marking Del Monte’s 100th year, this limited-edition cookbook reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to nourishing the nation by making every day cooking easier, more accessible, and more rewarding.
Recipes Built for Real Life
Today’s kitchens are busy spaces. Home cooks juggle work, family, budgets, and evolving tastes. The Centennial Edition responds directly to these realities with recipes that reflect how Filipinos cook now: quicker preparation, flexible ingredients, minimal tools, and practical techniques without sacrificing flavor or nutrition.
The collection features a diverse range of dishes designed for convenience and enjoyment: Quick weeknight solutions like One-Pot Chicken Biryani and Rice Cooker Beef Gyudon Restaurant-style favorites such as Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich and Chili Caldereta Shrimp Innovative fusion creations including Lomi Carbonara and Spaghetti a la Tteokbokki Comfort food with a twist like Seafood Stew and Sinigang na Hipon sa Pinya
“This centennial collection was thoughtfully developed to reignite the joy of home cooking by addressing the real pain points of today’s Filipino home cook,” shares Chef Meg Victorino, Executive Chef of Del Monte Philippines. “We understand the everyday challenges of managing budgets, meeting your kids’ tastes, and finding time amid busy schedules. This cookbook provides balanced, versatile recipes that help expand home menus while keeping cooking enjoyable.”
Familiar comfort dishes are also reimagined to be more efficient and accessible , helping cooking feel less like pressure and more like pleasure.
Crafted by Culinary Voices Filipinos Trust
The Centennial Edition is powered by some of the most respected names in Filipino cuisine. Leading the lineup is Chef Meg Victorino and the Del Monte Culinary Solutions Kitchen Team, it features Kitchenomics chefs across generations: Chef Sandy Daza, Chef Rob Pengson, Chef Jackie Ang Po, and Chef RV Manabat.
Together, they designed recipes that address modern cooking challenges. Instead of complicated techniques, the cookbook focuses on approachable, flexible meals that work for real Filipino households.
According to Del Monte Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Tanganco, the cookbook was created to serve every occasion.
“Whether you’re pressed for time on a busy weekday or preparing something special to celebrate a milestone, this centennial collection gives Filipino home cooks the confidence to prepare good food their families will love and enjoy together.”
More Than Recipes — A Kitchen Companion for Today
Beyond its pages, the Centennial Edition reflects Del Monte’s larger mission: helping Filipinos cook better, eat better, and feel more confident in the kitchen. By offering recipes that respond to everyday realities, it empowers households to create nourishing meals without added stress.
It’s not about cooking perfectly.
It’s about cooking sustainably for your lifestyle. A Collector’s Edition Made for Everyday Use While it marks an important milestone in Del Monte’s 100-year history, its true value lies in everyday use: splattered pages, bookmarked favorites, and meals shared at the family table. Because in today’s world, the best recipes aren’t just delicious. They’re the ones that fit modern life.
Priced at Php 625, the limited-edition Del Monte Kitchenomics Centennial Cookbook is now available in major bookstores: National Bookstore, Fully Booked, and Book Sale in Metro Manila. Coming soon to provincial branches!
Also available on Summit Books’ official online stores on: Shopee: https://bit.ly/CenturyOfNourishingGoodnessSHP
Lazada: https://bit.ly/CenturyOfNourishingGoodnessLAZ
TikTok Shop: https://bit.ly/CenturyOfNourishingGoodnessTT
For more info, visit https://kitchenomics.com/