The cookbook designed for how Filipinos cook today

More than a commemorative piece marking Del Monte’s 100th year, this limited-edition cookbook reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to nourishing the nation by making every day cooking easier, more accessible, and more rewarding.

Recipes Built for Real Life

Today’s kitchens are busy spaces. Home cooks juggle work, family, budgets, and evolving tastes. The Centennial Edition responds directly to these realities with recipes that reflect how Filipinos cook now: quicker preparation, flexible ingredients, minimal tools, and practical techniques without sacrificing flavor or nutrition.

The collection features a diverse range of dishes designed for convenience and enjoyment: Quick weeknight solutions like One-Pot Chicken Biryani and Rice Cooker Beef Gyudon Restaurant-style favorites such as Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich and Chili Caldereta Shrimp Innovative fusion creations including Lomi Carbonara and Spaghetti a la Tteokbokki Comfort food with a twist like Seafood Stew and Sinigang na Hipon sa Pinya

“This centennial collection was thoughtfully developed to reignite the joy of home cooking by addressing the real pain points of today’s Filipino home cook,” shares Chef Meg Victorino, Executive Chef of Del Monte Philippines. “We understand the everyday challenges of managing budgets, meeting your kids’ tastes, and finding time amid busy schedules. This cookbook provides balanced, versatile recipes that help expand home menus while keeping cooking enjoyable.”

Familiar comfort dishes are also reimagined to be more efficient and accessible , helping cooking feel less like pressure and more like pleasure.