The creative pulse of the city

Kublai Millan

Kublai Millan has created some of Mindanao’s most recognizable public art. His Durian Monument near the Davao International Airport stands as a symbol of local pride, while his sculptures in People’s Park depict the tri-people of Mindanao—Lumad, Moro, and settler communities—highlighting unity.

His works extend across the region. In General Santos City, the Bangkapayapaan Monument reflects peace and cooperation. In Digos City, the Agong House draws from musical heritage, while in Tagum City, his religious sculptures blend art and spirituality in public spaces.

Beyond sculpture, Millan’s “Probinsaya” series captures everyday life in Mindanao, often portraying women with strength and dignity.