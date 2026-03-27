THE creative pulse of the city: Dabawenyo artists and the works that define them
Davao’s creative scene draws strength from artists whose work reflects Mindanao’s identity. Across sculpture, music, and literature, these creatives connect culture, community, and place—shaping how Dabawenyo artistry is seen and heard.
Kublai Millan
Kublai Millan has created some of Mindanao’s most recognizable public art. His Durian Monument near the Davao International Airport stands as a symbol of local pride, while his sculptures in People’s Park depict the tri-people of Mindanao—Lumad, Moro, and settler communities—highlighting unity.
His works extend across the region. In General Santos City, the Bangkapayapaan Monument reflects peace and cooperation. In Digos City, the Agong House draws from musical heritage, while in Tagum City, his religious sculptures blend art and spirituality in public spaces.
Beyond sculpture, Millan’s “Probinsaya” series captures everyday life in Mindanao, often portraying women with strength and dignity.
Maan Chua
Maan Chua, a Davao-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has spent more than two decades creating music rooted in Mindanao’s culture, environment, and social issues.
She has performed locally and internationally since 2001, earning recognition for her work, including wins at the Global Cooling Women’s songwriting competition in 2007 and Tunog Mindanao in 2011 and 2013. In 2016, she received a grant from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for her album Sayaw.
Chua has also performed in the musical Salima, written the 2015 Palarong Pambansa theme song, and explored other art forms such as bead weaving and fashion design. She remains an active cultural worker, regularly performing at events like Araw ng Dabaw and Kadayawan Festival.
Popong Landero
Popong Landero, known for his work with the folk group Bagong Lumad, helped shape Mindanaoan folk music through storytelling grounded in everyday life.
His 1987 album Ayayayayay features 16 tracks in Filipino and Cebuano, reflecting humor, social realities, and regional identity. The title track began as part of a stage production, showing the close link between theater and music in local storytelling.
Through collaborations with artists like Joey Ayala, Landero helped develop a sound that blends indigenous influences with contemporary folk.
Joey Ayala
Joey Ayala remains a leading figure in Filipino folk music, with deep roots in Davao. His work integrates indigenous instruments and themes into modern compositions.
Albums such as Panganay ng Umaga, Magkabilaan, and Mga Awit ng Tanod-Lupa explore social, environmental, and cultural themes. Songs like “Karaniwang Tao,” “Magkaugnay,” and “Ulan-ulan” reflect his focus on interconnectedness and identity.
Ayala incorporates instruments like the kulintang, kubing, and hegalong, helping bring indigenous sounds to wider audiences.
Macario D. Tiu
Writer and historian Macario D. Tiu has played a key role in documenting Davao’s identity through literature and research.
His book Davao: Reconstructing History from Text and Memory (2005) won the National Book Award for history. It challenges conventional narratives by including oral histories from Lumad and Moro communities, offering a broader and more inclusive view of the region’s past.
Together, these artists form the creative pulse of Davao—telling stories through different mediums, but with a shared purpose: to preserve identity, reflect community, and keep Mindanao’s voice alive. RGL