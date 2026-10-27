The dream he never outgrew: Keano’s journey from engineer to PLE’s top

WHEN Dr. Keano Miguel Solomero Brion checked the results of the October 2026 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), he hoped to see only one thing—his name on the list of successful examinees.

After years of sacrifice and uncertainty, passing the examination was already enough for the 32-year-old former chemical engineer who had left a stable career to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

He immediately shared the good news with his parents, unaware that another surprise awaited him. Upon returning to his room and checking the list of top-performing examinees, Brion discovered that he had placed fifth nationwide, earning a rating of 94.33 percent.

What began as a simple hope of passing had turned into an achievement he never imagined.

Long before becoming one of the country’s top-performing physician licensure examinees, Brion had already established a career in engineering. A graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman, he worked for three years at the Davao City Water District, where he held a permanent position.

His career offered financial stability, but the dream of becoming a doctor remained.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he began reflecting on his future and eventually decided to pursue medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF).

The decision meant giving up his steady income and returning to school while both his parents were already retired.

Although he received a scholarship from the Department of Health (DOH), the financial demands of medical education remained a challenge for his family.

“It was a big sacrifice to lose my income. It was also a big sacrifice to my family,” Brion shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.

His family’s support, however, helped him navigate the uncertainty of starting over.

Despite eventually graduating first in his medical school batch, Brion admitted that he never considered himself an exceptional student.

His original goal was simply to finish medical school on time, and the years that followed were not without setbacks. He recalled struggling with pharmacology, where disappointing examination results sometimes left him questioning his abilities.

“There was a time that I cried for one subject,” he admitted.

Those difficult moments taught him that perseverance was not merely about working harder but also knowing when to change one’s approach.

“Just fight. If it’s not working, try to reassess why it’s not working, your study habits, how you can improve on it,” he advised.

Through persistence and the encouragement of his family and friends, Brion continued improving until he eventually graduated at the top of his batch.

His greatest challenge, however, came during the two months leading up to the PLE. Having graduated first in his batch, Brion felt an internal pressure to become a board topnotcher. His confidence wavered when some practice examinations yielded scores of only around 60 to 70, making him question whether he could meet his own expectations.

“My biggest challenge at that time was that I had to accept that I might not be able to top,” he recalled.

Rather than allowing the pressure to overwhelm him, Brion turned to his faith and reminded himself why he had pursued medicine in the first place.

“I said, Lord, I’ll leave it to you. For me, right now, I just want to pass the board exam. And if I top, it’s a bonus,” he shared.

Letting go of the expectation to rank among the country’s best allowed him to focus on learning and preparing for the examination with less anxiety.

When the results were released on October 15, 2026, Brion’s fifth-place finish became more than an academic distinction. It affirmed a decision he had repeatedly questioned — leaving the security of a permanent job to pursue a dream with no guarantee of success.

The achievement also reflected the sacrifices of his family, whose support helped make his journey possible.

Now a licensed physician, Brion hopes to give meaning to those sacrifices through service. As a DOH scholar, he plans to fulfill his return-service obligation in the community before pursuing a medical specialization. He hopes to serve underserved communities and become a doctor who treats patients with empathy, recognizing the person and the story behind every medical condition.

For aspiring doctors and students facing setbacks, Brion emphasized the importance of remembering the purpose behind their goals.

“Remember where you started. Why do you want to do what you’re doing now?” he said.

He also encouraged students to recognize when they need rest, seek support, and return to their goals with renewed determination.

Looking back on his journey, Brion said he would tell his younger self to worry less about the uncertainties ahead.

“Don’t overthink too much. And as much as possible, enjoy the journey,” he shared.

Brion’s journey shows that not every dream follows a straight path. Sometimes, fulfilling it means finding the courage to begin again. ACA